Random possible new couple alert! Singer Dua Lipa and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah have fueled rumors that they’re dating after they were photographed passionately making out in New York City on Wednesday, September 28.

The two had a romantic dinner date at Miss Lily’s Jamaican restaurant in the East Village, where they were tucked away together in a back corner of the eatery for extra privacy, though photographers were still able to get snapshots of their meal together.

After leaving the restaurant, Trevor, 38, and Dua, 27, kissed and hugged on the sidewalk before eventually going their separate ways. The “Levitating” singer looked casually chic in a plunging black shirt and matching blazer with baggy blue jeans. The comedian also dressed down for the date in black drawstring pants with a matching shirt and green jacket.

Dua has been living the single life since December 2021, when she and boyfriend, model Anwar Hadid, split after two years of dating. The “Break My Heart” singer went on to tell Vogue in May 2022 that she was content to be on her own. “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone,” she revealed. Dua even tried going out to dinner by herself, though it was a slightly uncomfortable experience. “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?” she told the publication, even though dinner with Trevor sure looked like a lot more fun!

The possible romance comes four months after it was revealed that Trevor and former girlfriend, actress Minka Kelly, called it quits after less than two years of dating. The pair were first linked in August 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdowns when the South Africa Native was photographed helping Minka bring her suitcases into his apartment in New York City.

While the incredibly private couple were photographed out and about together, Trevor didn’t make Minka Instagram official until December 29, 2021. He shared a picture of the pair seated together with his pals over a celebratory birthday dinner for his close friend, Xolisa Dyeshana, during a holiday visit back to South Africa. On January 9, Minka posted an Instagram photo from their South African trip with the pair looking adorable together while on a boating excursion.

Sometime after that, Trevor Minka quietly split. They “have been broken up for a while,” a source told Us Weekly in May, adding, “There is no ill will and everything is amicable between them.”