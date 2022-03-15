Moving on? It appears that former Riverdale sweethearts Camila Mendes and Charles Melton may be officially over as a couple, as the hunk has been spotted out with rumored new love interest, actress-director Chase Sui Wonders.

The two were photographed together in New York City on March 14. While they didn’t display any PDA such as handholding, the duo walked close together and looked to be deep in conversation.

It comes less than two weeks after the possible couple visited Paris together in the beginning of March. In a set of Instagram photos from the trip, Chase, 25, shared a snapshot of her wearing a white bathrobe while sipping from a cup of tea on her hotel balcony. She had a huge smile on her face as the cityscape could be seen behind her.

Charles, 31, posted a March 1 Instagram photo taken on the same balcony while pouring a cup of tea into the same style of mug that Chase held in her picture. He had a serious case of bed head with his brunette locks looking matted and slept on, as he wore a comfy purple sweatshirt to take in the Parisian morning.

Chase directed Charles and herself in the short film Wake for Vogue China, which the actor posted about to his Instagram page on January 24. In a photo carousel, he showed a snapshot of their pair gazing toward the camera while standing in front of a large granite fireplace. The hunk also included a still frame from the film of the two looking at each other while she reached her hand up to his chest.

Camila, 27, is noticeably absent from Charles’ Instagram page, which no longer contains any trace of the brunette beauty, and the same goes for her account, which has no evidence of her seemingly former romance with Charles. Camila last shared a photo of the actor from the September 2021 Met Gala via her Instagram Stories alongside a series of emojis, which included a heart in a hand. The month prior, photos emerged of the couple on a date night in California.

The gorgeous twosome began dating in 2018, as their onset relationship turned romantic offscreen. By November of that year, Camila confessed in an Instagram comment that, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been in my life.” In late December 2018, the romance was so serious that Camila traveled with Charles on a vacation to South Korea. They rang in his January 4, 2019, birthday there, as she shared a sweet yet now-deleted Instagram post captioned, “Happy birthday @melton, I will always protect you.”

While the pair celebrated their one-year dating anniversary in August 2019, they split shortly thereafter. Camila and Charles reconciled in June 2021, but sadly, the romantic reunion seemingly didn’t last.