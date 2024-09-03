Talk about moving fast! 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7 introduced fans to new couple Tigerlily and Adnan, who planned to get married on the same day that they met in person after starting their long-distance romance online. But did Tigerlily’s trip to Jordan lead to her dream wedding after all? Many fans are wondering if the pair are still together after hearing their story during the premiere on September 1, 2024.

Who Are 90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily and Adnan?

Fans met Tigerlily and Adnan during the Before the 90 Days season 7 premiere. Tigerlily is a 41-year-old certified handwriting expert from Frisco, Texas. She revealed that she enjoys the finer things in life and often chooses to live “luxuriously.” When she was 30 years old, Tigerlily became pregnant, but her husband at the time was too “controlling,” and she decided to “take control” of her life again. She never thought she would get married again after her divorce — but then Adnan came along.

Adnan is a 22-year-old model from Jordan. Tigerlily revealed that she followed him on social media because she thought he was “perfect,” and before she knew it, they were video chatting all the time. They decided after four months that Tigerlily would travel to Jordan to meet Adnan in person — and they would also tie the knot the same day because of his Muslim faith.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

However, Tigerlily’s friends expressed concerns about how fast the relationship was moving because she and Adnan had not discussed finances or intimacy at all. They threw her a bachelorette party and decided that two friends would join her in Jordan, but they also called Tigerlily “crazy” for not getting to know her fiancé before they tied the knot. Her friends feared that Adnan might turn out to be controlling like her ex was.

Warner Bros./Discovery

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tigerlily and Adnan Still Together?

Fans will have to keep watching Before the 90 Days season 7 to see how Tigerlily and Adnan’s relationship unfolds. However, Tigerlily mentions Adnan in her bio on Instagram, indicating that they are still together today. “Forever queen to my king @adnanabdelfattah,” the bio reads.

Adnan has a matching bio, as his reads, “Married with @tigerlilyabdelfattah. Forever king to my queen.”

Celebrity Crossword 30 Crosswords Play now

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily and Adnan Married?

Tigerlily and Adnan did appear to make it down the aisle in a ceremony outside the U.S. The Texas native shared a video from their lavish wedding day on Instagram in September 2023, which revealed that she wore two white dresses and had a huge marching band at the reception. There were also fireworks and confetti during the couple’s sendoff.’

“Where there is love, there is life,” she captioned the post.

In October 2023, Tigerlily shared a close-up photo of herself and Adnan holding their rings and sharing a kiss. “You chose me in the billion. So I will ignore the billion for you,” she wrote in the caption, tagging the location as what seemed to be their wedding venue, Bebek Halls.

Tigerlily and Adnan also share the same last name on Instagram, Abdelfattah.