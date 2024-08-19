Are 90 Day Fiance's Sean and Joanne Still Together? Updates

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 6 returned on July 1, 2024, bringing in a mix of familiar couples and brand new partners for fans to get to know. One new set of cast members this season is Joanne and Sean, who brought an interesting twist — while other couples are preparing to tie the knot, these two lovebirds have already secretly gotten married. However, they’ll need approval from certain family members before their life together can truly begin. After seeing their debut during the August 12, 2024, episode, many fans are wondering if Sean and Joanne’s relationship survived.

Who Are ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Stars Sean and Joanne?

Sean is a 38-year-old wrestler from Drogheda, Ireland, located 30 minutes outside of Dublin. “I’m not your typical Irishman. I don’t drink alcohol, I don’t burn in the sun, I get a nice tan, and I like American-Italian MILFs,” he said on The Other Way. “That’s my type. Everyone has their kinks.”

Joanne, meanwhile, is a 43-year-old psychic medium, reiki healer and life coach from Long Island, New York. She is also a mom of two kids. Joanne and Sean first connected through her work, and she visited him in Ireland after several months of talking. The two secretly tied the knot and have been married for two years, although they still have not told their family members about the nuptials.

Joanne revealed during their debut episode that she planned to spend a month in Ireland, followed by two weeks in New York. However, she ultimately wanted her kids to move to the country with her. The challenge was that she shared custody of her children with their father. She also didn’t want to move if the kids didn’t approve of her marriage to Sean.

Joanne told her mother and aunt about the secret marriage on camera, but unfortunately, it didn’t go well, as seen in a preview shared by Access Hollywood. Her mom was shocked at the news and accused her of not truly knowing Sean.

Jo and Sean/Instagram

“Joanne, how do you not even tell your mother you’re married?” she asked. “I’m your mother! This is your aunt!”

Though Joanne pointed out that “people elope all the time,” her aunt fired back that they typically “tell people” about the news.

Joanne’s mother also felt disrespected that Sean didn’t reach out to her at all before the wedding.

“We didn’t want anybody else’s opinions, negativity, drama, we didn’t want that,” Joanne said.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Stars Sean and Joanne Still Together?

Sean and Joanne’s journey on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way has only just begun, so fans will have to continue watching to see how their marriage unfolds. However, the pair started a shared Instagram account in May 2024 ahead of season 6, which appears to indicate that they are still together today.

On the page, Sean and Joanne have posted videos together in their car where they compared their accents or shared stories of their day-to-day adventures. A sweet compilation video from August 4, 2024, showed the couple on various outings together while Myles Smith’s song “My Home” played in the background.

“My Home,” the caption read. “Laughter is so important in life, but it’s so much better with the one you love.”