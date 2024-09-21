90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Niles is gearing up to meet his girlfriend Matilda in Ghana — and she has already started the wedding preparations in anticipation for his arrival. Unfortunately for Matilda, Niles doesn’t know how to tell his international love interest that he’s not ready to make it down the aisle during his trip that marks their first in-person meeting, leaving fans wondering if the couple is still together.

Who Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Niles and Matilda?

Niles is a 27-year-old from Mobile, Alabama, whose interests vary from fantasy to tabletop games. He currently works as a peer advocate and is the founder of Valentine’s Products and Services, “a handyman and tech support business that provides compassionate professional services to those that need it the most,” according to Synergies Work.

“Niles is a neurodiverse entrepreneur,” the website reads. “He has a special interest in serving the disability community who have limited access to this type of support but recognizes that at one time or another it’s a service everyone will need.”

Meanwhile, Matilda is a 23-year-old from Ghana, who is eager to marry the U.S. native upon his arrival. The pair talk frequently, simply enjoying each other’s company.

“I truly love Matilda,” he said in a confessional during the September 2024 premiere, in a teaser shared by Entertainment Tonight. “Me and Matilda talk every day if we can, we could just still and stare at each other and I will be happy, I’ll be having fun.”

Despite proposing to her over five months ago, Niles wasn’t ready for marriage. He felt anxious about revealing his true feelings, especially since she had already begun planning the wedding.

TLC

“I’ve been telling my friends about our wedding,” she told him via video call. “You will not disappoint me.”

However, this only made Niles even more uneasy. “Matilda is the love of my life. But I have not told her I don’t want to get married on this trip,” he shared in a private confessional.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Stars Niles and Matlida Meet?

Niles met Matilda more than two years ago on social media. “She just slid in my DMs out of nowhere, at first I thought it was too good to be true because she was very beautiful,” he explained in another scene. “When she smiles, it does make you feel a type of way, not just because of her beauty either.”

Niles initially didn’t believe “love was possible” for him due to his autism spectrum disorder diagnosis. “She says that she accepts me for who I am. She makes me feel that I’m someone worthy of having a marriage, having a family, and you know that’s really all I have ever wanted.”

He also admitted to his family he was considering bringing his love interest to America. “Not right this instant, we’re still discussing,” he told his loved ones before his departure to Ghana. “But she wants to get married on this trip.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Stars Niles and Matilda Still Together?

Matilda currently has her relationship status set to single on her Facebook page, which seems to point to a split. It does not appear that the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple are still together after filming.