90 Day Fiancé fans watched Elizbeth “Liz” Woods experience many ups and downs in her relationship with Ed “Big Ed” Brown before they called off their engagement during season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Even before their split played out on the show, Liz hinted that she found love with boyfriend Jayson in January 2024. Are Liz and Jayson still together today?

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Liz and Jayson Still Together?

Liz and Jayson are happily still together as of August 2024. Jayson took to his Instagram Stories on August 1, 2024, to celebrate Liz on National Girlfriend’s Day, calling her “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Liz and Jayson Start Dating?

The TLC personality first hinted at her romance with Jayson in January 2024 by posting subtle photos and videos on Instagram implying that she was dating someone new. Meanwhile, she hard launched their relationship while celebrating her 32nd birthday in May 2024. While sharing photos from the festivities, Liz included a snapshot of her and Jayson posing on a makeshift stage next to a cardboard cutout of Jimmy Kimmel at the Oscars-themed bash.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

Ever since confirming their romance, Liz hasn’t been shy when it comes to gushing about her boyfriend.

“We’ve talked about the future, but we’re also not in a rush right now,” she told TV Insider about her plans with Jayson in July 2024. “I love him tremendously. He is my person. He is my other half, so I hope that this future just continues. He’s an awesome dad. His mom did spectacular raising him.”

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Liz Meet Boyfriend Jayson?

Liz revealed that she met Jayson while doing an activity that they both love. “We actually met at a run. We are very active with each other. We met at an eight-mile run,” she told TV Insider.

“I was supposed to get married in August, Ed and I separated, and I started dating my boyfriend in October,” Liz further explained about their timeline. “It happened really fast. I wasn’t looking. I planned on being single. We just hung out and were inseparable. Since then, I truly feel like when I read these sayings of like, someone can give you everything you’ve needed in three months that someone couldn’t in three years, I truly believe that.”

Has Jayson Appeared on the ‘90 Day Fiance’ Franchise?

Jayson made his reality TV debut during the July 28, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After: No Limits.

After Liz opened up about finding love with Jayson, he joined her onstage and confronted Ed about his intentions. “I don’t have much to say to you, first of all,” he told Ed. “After today, you’re in the past. We’re going to move forward. Starting today, you will never disrespect her again. Otherwise, you’re going to have to deal with me.”

Courtesy of Liz Woods/Instagram

Liz previously said that Jayson encouraged her to find closure with Ed during the taping. “Going into this tell all, he was the one that was like, ‘Make sure you get all the closure you need. Make sure you get your questions answered. After this chapter is closed, there’s no looking back,’” the reality star told TV Insider. “I just feel like that is such a respectful move for him coming into my life and my world that just shows a lot of love. He’s never held it against me. He wasn’t worried about me seeing Ed.”