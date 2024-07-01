90 Day Fiancé star Josh uprooted his life to pursue his romance with wife Lily Huang in her native China. While fans will get to watch their relationship play out during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, viewers are wondering if Josh and Lily are still together today.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Josh and Lily Still Together?

Neither Josh nor Lily have confirmed the status of their relationship, though it’s likely that they’re still together because they have joint Instagram, TikTok and Cameo accounts.

They have been regularly updating their Instagram account with posts about the show, including a teaser clip from their debut episode in July 2024.

Which 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8 Couple Is Your Favorite?

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Josh and Lily Meet?

Josh and Lily met while using a language-learning app. Sparks flew and they fell in love, and the pair even got married before making their reality TV debut. It’s not currently clear when they tied the knot.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Josh Relocated to China to Live With Lily

In a teaser clip for the season 6 premiere on July 1, 2024, Josh explained that he recently quit his job in the United States so that he could move to China.

“I am on a spousal visa,” he explained in a confessional. “After five years, I can request a 10-year resident visa. But until I have that, I am not allowed to legally work.”

While speaking to a friend about being unable to work while lounging in a hot tub, Josh explained that Lily was not bothered about him not being able to financially provide for their family. “It bothers me,” he admitted. “I’ve always worked and I want to feel like I can contribute and not be a deadbeat.”

He then pointed out that it’s more common for men to work in China than for women to be the breadwinners. “So she’ll get judged or they’ll judge me,” Josh told his friend.

“It’s probably very odd that, you know, this white guy coming to China, speaking English and doesn’t work while the wife does,” he continued in a confessional. “And I’m going to need to rely on Lily a hundred percent to pay for things for language translation. You know, she’s gonna be the only person I have, so it’s not an easy feeling.”

TLC

Not only was Josh concerned about not being able to work, but he also wondered why Lily would want to be with him. “I’m not George Clooney and I am gonna wonder,” he said. “Why does a woman like Lily want to be with a man like me and support me financially? And there is that fear that I’m gonna wake up one day and Lily’s gonna say, ‘I don’t want to be with you.’”

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Air?

Fans can catch up with all of the season 6 couples when 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.