90 Day Fiancé fans have been entertained for years with the relationship antics of Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda. After watching Gino travel to Panama to meet his future wife for the first time, their relationship was marked by constant drama. Since she eventually moved to the United States and married Gino in 2023, fans have been eagerly wondering whether the couple is still married now.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Still Married?

Gino and Jasmine are still married. Jasmine shared a sweet tribute dedicated to her husband in June 2024, marking their first wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my dearest husband,” the mom of two captioned a photo from their nuptials.

The pair are seemingly still going strong in their relationship. Gino shared a carousel of photos in August 2024 commemorating their time with the other 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 7 couples.

“This is another one of my favorites from the tell all! It was wonderful to spend time with the other cast members in the house!” he captioned the snap. “Happy Sunday! Are you doing anything fun today? Don’t forget to watch part 5 of the tell all tonight it’s going to be one exciting finale!”

When Did 90 Day Fiance’s Gino and Jasmine Get Married?

In Touch exclusively confirmed Gino and Jasmine tied the knot during a wedding ceremony in June 2023. The wedding was filmed by TLC for a December 2024 episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10.

TLC

Why Do Fans Think 90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine and Gino Split?

Although the pair waited years for Jasmine’s visa approval, the nonstop fighting only continued upon her arrival in the United States. Jasmine accused Gino of trying to control her with finances, telling him that he made her feel like she “was a teenager” and alleged she had to “ask for permission” to do things.

“It is very frustrating because I completely depend on him for everything,” she complained during a May 2024 episode of 90 Day Fiancé. “I cannot go anywhere without him because he’s the one who drives me. I rely on him financially. He hasn’t provided me, like, any credit card for basic stuff, so I cannot even buy tampons by myself.”

In addition, Jasmine slammed Gino when she learned about the complications surrounding her sons, Juance and JC, moving to America. During the spinoff, the couple met up with an immigration lawyer who delivered the painful news that due to Gino not listing the boys on Jasmine’s visa application, their entrance to the U.S. would be delayed. Gino and Jasmine were shocked to learn that it could take up to two years for her kids to be able to move, despite them previously thinking it would take six months.

Upon their return to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? five-part tell-all in August 2024, Gino and Jasmine told the group that they were “taking baby steps in the right direction” when it came to their relationship — which included finally sleeping in the same bed.

“I was so exhausted,” Jasmine told host Shaun Robinson. “And I was like, ‘There is no way I’m sleeping on the sofa again. So what I did, was like, created a fence of pillows. Gino had his side and I had mine [sic].”