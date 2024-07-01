Are 90 Day Fiance’s Corona and Ingi Still Together?

Corona met Ingi by chance during an overseas trip, and their romantic spark has inspired her to move across the world to be with him. The pair are set to debut their love story on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in July 2024 but fans are already curious if Corona and Ingi are still together.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Corona and Ingi Meet?

Corona is from Pennsylvania and met the Iceland native while on a crazy night out. “I remember standing he was standing in the doorway, like some Nordic statue,” she recalled in a teaser for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. “I was exhausted and he let me take a nap in his bed. This is like a quality guy. I’m moving to Iceland because I did not want it to end.”

What Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Corona and Ingi Faced in Their Relationship?

Despite having a passion-filled relationship, Corona questioned her decision to move to a foreign land. “I think I can handle Iceland, can Iceland handle me?” she asked her friends in a teaser clip shared by People. In another conversation, a family member had concerns about her moving overseas, asking her, “Are there Black people in Iceland?”

“There’s like five Black people in Iceland,” she candidly responded.

In addition to the ethnic differences between the United States and Iceland, the relocation meant giving up her spot in a prestigious midwifery program.

“My calling is to be a women’s health provider and a birth attendant. I have known this since I was a child, and my passion has only grown stronger over the years,” she wrote in a GoFundMe where she fundraised money toward her education. “Through it all, I have maintained my drive and passion, which led me to an acceptance from the school of my dreams, the University of Pennsylvania! Ivy League comes with a hefty price tag, so I ask my community to help. Please help me to achieve my dreams of becoming a leader in women’s healthcare and an advocate for the underserved population.”

Courtesy of Corona/Instagram

Upon discovering that she might not be able to study the subject in Iceland, along with Ingi’s inexperience in relationships, the couple faces several challenges they must overcome to make their romance succeed.

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Corona and Ingi Still Together?

Corona and Ingi are seemingly still together. In June 2024, Corona shared an adorable Instagram Reel filled with memories of her and her partner. “Lovers in love,” she captioned the romance-filled post.

Ingi also isn’t shy about his love for his American partner, showing her off in a March 2024 post. “Me and Corona out and about!”

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Season 6 Air?

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

The new season features couples from China, Ireland, Indonesia, England and more as “financial differences and family rifts are on full display while secret marriages and troublesome pasts come into play,” according to the official synopsis.