Chidi and Rayne fell in love online and their romance is set to be tested during their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 7. Their love story is unlike any other in the franchise, with Chidi being completely blind in both eyes, and fans are curious if the couple is still together.

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Chidi and Rayne Meet?

Rayne met her “Nigerian Prince Charming” five years ago by chance after a friend request popped up on social media. Unlike her previous toxic relationships with the fathers of her two children, she felt love immediately from Chidi. “In my life, I have never experienced romance at all,” she told viewers during the September 2024 premiere. “It had been probably two weeks, until I said, ‘I love you.’ And then he started giggling and laughing. And then he said, ‘I love you,’ back and then it started as an everyday thing.”

Chidi admitted he was “afraid” to tell Rayne he was blind and it wasn’t until months later that he revealed his condition. “I had sent some regular pictures of myself and he didn’t say, ‘You’re pretty.’ Nothing. But then he’s still talking to me really sweet,” she explained to producers. “So after another month or so, I sent a picture of my booty. And I still didn’t get a response.”

Chidi said Rayne “complained” about his lack of enthusiasm toward her intimate photos which forced him to finally come clean about his disability. “He thought I was gonna run away, or reject him, or not want him but it was the opposite,” the New Mexico native explained. “Knowing that Chidi fell for my heart, and my words, and my mind. And not worrying about my body and what it looks like. I felt truly respected by him.”

Chidi and Rayne Clashed Online Following ‘Before the 90 Days’ Premiere

Chidi responded to Rayne’s surprise about them sleeping in separate beds after her arrival in Nigeria via Instagram.

“The primary issue is the decision not to have sex or share a bed until we are married. While this is a decision I have made, I want to make clear that I informed Rayne about this before she came to Nigeria,” he wrote in a screenshot captured by Starcasm on September 8, 2024. “Upon hearing this, she reacted with overwhelming anger, threatening to cancel her visit and later changing her mind.”

TLC

Fans learned about Rayne’s interest in UFOs and Illuminati during the spinoff but Chidi hinted at darker beliefs. “I was also deeply concerned by some of the unsettling, alien, mystic things Rayne mentioned during our discussions,” he explained. “On one occasion, she asked if I was ready to be sacrificed and if I was prepared to be in the same room with her when vampires and cannibals would gather for their feast.”

According to the outlet, Rayne replied via Threads just 24 hours later.

“The world and God himself will have Justice upon those who spread such evil false lies against another,” she clapped back. “How dare you call me evil after leading me on for 5 years. Showing nothing but love and support. It’s about time your secrets are revealed. You never should have invited me if you never loved me. Your benefit and your money won’t come without a price.”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Chidi and Rayne Still Together?

The pair do not follow each other on social media, which is a strong indication that Chidi and Rayne are seemingly not together after filming.