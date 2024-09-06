90 Day Fiancé fans are getting to know Faith Gatoc Tulod and Loren Allen as their relationship is playing out on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. In light of their reality TV debut, viewers are likely wondering if the couple is still together.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Faith and Loren Still Together?

Faith and Loren’s relationship status is not currently clear. While Faith is active on both Instagram and Facebook, Loren also has an active Facebook page. Neither person has shared insight into their relationship or revealed if they are still together today, though Faith’s Facebook profile lists that she’s “engaged” to an unlisted person.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Faith and Loren Meet?

The couple first met when they matched on a dating website and hit it off.

During their first episode on September 1, 2024, Loren explained that he was traveling to Faith’s native Philippines in hopes that he will permanently move to the country.

He also revealed that he identifies as “gynosexual,” which means he’s attracted to femininity but prefers to date trans women that “preferably” have “a penis.”

Faith opened up about being a trans woman during the September 8, 2024, episode, which was shared in a teaser clip by Entertainment Tonight. “In birth I am male and my name is Rodine. But when I was young, I feel that I am a little girl,” she explained.

After noting that the “laws” in the Philippines “are very conservative,” Faith explained “you can not change your gender.” The TLC personality continued, “But there is lots of beautiful ladyboy and trans woman here in the Philippines, and the city has a prestigious trans beauty pageant, so when I was 15 years old, I joined my first ever pageant and I won ‘Miss Shining Hair.’”

Faith said that her experience in the pageant solidified her decision to “live my life as a ladyboy,’” explaining that “a ladyboy look like a girl, but not operated. So, no surgeries.” She then shared that she wasn’t taking hormones because “it’s very expensive” and had no plans to undergo surgery.

While Faith is comfortable in her own skin, she admitted that “dating is hard in the Philippines if you are a ladyboy” and revealed that she has been “single for 30 years” before her romance with Loren.

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Hasn’t Been Honest With Faith

Despite falling quickly for each other, Loren admitted during their debut episode that he had not yet told Faith that he’s “broke.” Additionally, she wasn’t aware of his plans to move to the Philippines permanently.

Another issue in their relationship is their different sex drives. While Loren considers himself a very sexual person, Faith has been open about wanting to take the physical aspects of their relationship slow. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas native also said he wanted to have an “open relationship” even after they became exclusive.

When Does ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Air?

Fans can keep up with Faith and Loren’s relationship as season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.