Antonio Villaraigosa’s estranged wife, Patricia, pleaded with the court to award her spousal support as the politician starts his run for governor of California, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Patricia said she needs the monthly support plus $57,500 to pay her legal fees and a forensic expert.

Back in February 2022, Antonio, 71, filed for divorce from Patricia.

In his paperwork, he listed the date of marriage as August 20, 2016, and the date of separation as June 1, 2018.

Despite Antonio listing a 2018 separation date, the duo was seen in photos Patricia posted on social media in 2021 celebrating their 5th anniversary.

A couple of weeks later, Antonio and Patricia reached a temporary support deal.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty

The politician agreed to pay Patricia $20,000 per month and a one-time lump sum of $40,000 for her legal fees. The case was dismissed in March 2023 before it was finalized.

Antonio and Patricia were spotted at public events following the divorce being dismissed.

However, in January, Antonio filed a new divorce.

He listed the date of separation as January 10. In his petition, he asked the court to terminate the right to spousal support for both parties.

His lawyer wrote, “The exact nature and amount of [Antonio’s] separate estate is presently unknown. [Antonio] will seek leave to amend this Petition, as necessary, when same is ascertained.”

Patricia opposed the request to cut her off from spousal support. She asked that Antonio cover her legal fees in the case.

In her newly filed motion, Patricia said she signed a postmarital agreement with Antonio in 2023, but she wants it thrown out.

“I am contesting the PMA on several grounds, including the fact that Antonio breached the PMA. Additionally, I did not execute the PMA freely and voluntarily,” her filing said.

Patricia said she is a fashion designer but her company has not turned a profit. “I am the out-spouse and I have minimal knowledge of our financial circumstances. During our marriage, Antonio controlled our finances, and he was our sole financial provider,” she said.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Patricia said Antonio cancelled her access to their joint credit card in February 2024. She said, “Antonio earns a very substantial income from his services as a corporate consultant, from his investments, and from his public pension. Antonio has a substantial net worth, and I believe he earned most of his wealth during our marriage.”

Patricia said she made sacrifices during the marriage to support Antonio’s career.

She claimed, “Within several weeks of our marriage in August of 2016, Antonio’s rigorous campaign for governor went into full swing. Between 2016 and 2018, I helped Antonio with his campaign for governor. Antonio’s campaign for governor was demanding and exhausting, and it lasted for years. Antonio had a tight and rigorous campaign schedule that involved my active participation.”

“During marriage, we lived an upper-middle class lifestyle. We never had any shortage of funds to buy anything we wanted. On May 18, 2021, we purchased a home located in Beverly Hills, California, 90210. Our Beverly Hills Property is a beautiful three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 3,290 square-foot property,” she said. “During marriage, we traveled extensively across America and throughout the world, and we frequently dined at high-end restaurants.”

Patricia added, “Since 2016, Antonio has paid for all our expenses. I am financially dependent on Antonio, and Antonio’s income is more than sufficient to support me at our marital standard of living.”

She demanded support be awarded immediately. A judge has yet to rule. Antonio served as mayor of Los Angeles from 2005 to 2013. This week, he announced he was running for California governor.