Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Anthony Farrer is a man who has overcome tremendous obstacles to achieve great success in his life. From battling alcohol addiction, jail time, the death of his brother, to starting up a luxury watch business that now is worth over 8-figures. Anthony has shown a burning drive to succeed, change the path of his life and has knocked it out of the park every time he’d set his eyes on a goal.

While Anthony was living in Dallas battling alcohol addiction, he wound up getting arrested and sentenced to prison on two different occasions for a DUI. Anthony spent 16 months in jail, and it was after his second time in prison that he really made a big change in his life.

Anthony had given a close friend a watch to hold onto while he was in jail so when he was released, he would have some money coming out. Anthony later ended up listing this watch on a reseller’s website. Shortly after listing the watch, he got contacted by someone interested in the piece offering $2,300. This offer was much more than Anthony was expecting so at first, he thought it was a scam. The potential buyer met with Anthony and did in fact end up buying the watch. Anthony made a $500 profit from this sale and used the money to go buy another watch.

Three days after buying another watch to flip, he again found a potential buyer. Selling this watch to that buyer would mean that Anthony would make a $1,000 profit which was a big deal considering he was only making $1,200 a week working mornings at a gym and waiting tables at night. However, Anthony would not be able to meet this buyer because he could only meet at 8pm the time Anthony was waiting tables.

After doing some thinking, Anthony told himself that if he were to make this sale and then do it again a couple more times, he would be making the same amount of money flipping watches as he would’ve working his two jobs. He decided in order to meet the buyer at 8pm he was going to quit his job. Anthony made the sale with this buyer and then did a few more flips after. Once he saw he could make good money from this he learned everything he could about watch dealing and formed his company to what is known today as The Timepiece Gentleman.

He quickly realized the struggles of being a watch dealer. Not having the network or much money, but he did know how to take photos and use social media to his advantage. Anthony would go to other watch dealers, take photos of their inventory, and list them on social media as his own. Anthony quickly gained a following on Instagram and YouTube for his unique luxury pieces as well as his charming personality. In 2020 The Timepiece Gentleman hit their sales goal of $10 million in revenue and in 2021 exceeded their sales goal of $35 million, ending the year at $41 million in revenue.

We can say that Anthony Farrer is not just a name of an entrepreneur, he is a story of success, and is a brand himself. Taking a look at the life of Anthony Farrer is where others can learn some positive lessons. Not everyone can turn their passion into a successful business but with focus, discipline, and the willpower to change one’s life anything is possible.