Anna Faris Is Funny and Fierce! See the ‘House Bunny’ Star’s Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Photos

Mom actress Anna Faris is a total fashionista! The blonde bombshell has gone through a major fashion evolution since making her acting debut in the ‘90s. Her sense of style at home and when she’s lounging around the pool in a bikini is just as iconic.

The Scary Movie star has never shied away from sharing her fashion and beauty secrets with her adoring fans. In a March 2012 interview with Allure, she revealed that she made the transition to use self-tanner after years of using tanning beds.

“I was bad at it because I wouldn’t exfoliate and I’d always end up with orange hands and elbows and armpits — that’s one area I never mastered,” the Maryland native said. “Then one day my actress friend told me to try Jergens — it’s not a self-tanner — it’s [a] moisturizer, sunscreen and gradual glow lotion so you can’t mess it up. So, now I slap it on after I get out of the shower every day.”

Anna also confessed that while she loves her signature blonde locks, one movie role allowed her to experiment with her hair color.

“I couldn’t be any blonder right now and I think that reflects my personality,” she said. “But I did love wearing a brown wig in The Dictator — it was really liberating and edgy.”

The New York Times best-selling author has sported some fabulous looks throughout her time in Hollywood, but one of them stood out among the rest when it came to choosing her favorite.

“I really loved The House Bunny premiere. It was such a special night for me in a movie that I felt so passionately about,” Anna told PopSugar in March 2012. “I wore a gorgeous Marchesa dress, and my whole family was there.”

In terms of her fitness routine, the podcast host works around her busy schedule with stress-free activities like walking and hiking to stay active. Anna is a mom to one son Jack Pratt, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Pratt.

“It’s hard to make time for that, and I think all of us moms feel that way,” she told Prevention in August 2019. “It’s tough when you hear people talking about their diligent workout regimes — and I admire and envy them — but it’s tough to find the time.”

