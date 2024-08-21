Animals: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite for New Film

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, are in talks to work together in new movie Animals that’s expected to land on Netflix. This will mark the first time the former couple has worked together since they costarred in the superhero flick Daredevil in 2003.

What Is Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s New Film ‘Animals’ About?

Animals is described as a crime thriller that focuses on the kidnapping of the son of the Los Angeles mayor.

A synopsis on IMDb reads, “When the son of L.A. Mayoral Candidate Milo Bradford is kidnapped, he and his wife have a few hours to come up with the ransom payment. With most of their money spent on his political campaign, they have to get their hands dirty and expose a side of their lives they never intended to see the light of day.”

The news about the movie was first announced in January 2024, but Netflix has yet to announce a release date.

Who Will Star in ‘Animals’?

While Ben has plenty of experience in front of the camera, he also loves to sit in the director’s chair. The Gone Girl star will direct the film while Jennifer and good friend Matt Damon will take the lead roles. Matt was cast as Milo Bradford, and Jennifer will star as Milo’s wife.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Have Remained Friends Since Their Divorce

Despite Ben and Jennifer’s divorce after 10 years of marriage in 2015, the couple has always remained friendly with one another. Following their split announcement, Ben still praised his ex-wife and said he was a “giant fan” of her work.

“She’s just a fabulous person. She’s just a wonderful person. She’s a great mother. She’s a real talent,” Ben told CBS This Morning at the time.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

After the 13 Going on 30 star and Ben went their separate ways, the Good Will Hunting star rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez in 2021. Ben proposed a short time later, and Ben and J. Lo officially tied the knot in July 2022. However, after just two years of marriage, the “Jenny From the Block” singer filed for divorce in August 2024 after In Touch exclusively broke the news that Ben had moved out of their marital home.

In the months before J. Lo filed for divorce, the Armageddon star was seen chatting with Jennifer on multiple different occasions. Their talks didn’t come as a surprise to most fans as Ben has continually leaned on Jennifer for support over the years. When The Accountant actor checked into rehab for alcoholism in 2018, Jennifer was by his side.

Celebrity Crossword 17 Crosswords Play now

While The Last Thing He Told Me star began dating John Miller shortly after she and Ben’s divorce was finalized in 2018, the couple had not been spotted together throughout the summer months of 2024.

A source exclusively told Life & Style that Jennifer and John “have been on a break” on August 21, 2024.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll,” the insider said, “and she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.”