Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s son Pax will reportedly need long-term care following the injuries he suffered in a bike accident that left him hospitalized.

“Pax has been released from the ICU. He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy,” a source told People on Monday, August 5.

Pax, 20, reportedly crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection on July 29 near Angelina’s home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time.

The outlet reported the driver got out to check on the aspiring artist, who wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Witnesses said he was experiencing hip pain and suffered a head injury, and was rushed by paramedics to a local hospital.

Pax is the second child of Brad, 60, and Angelina, 49, who were together for a decade before the Maleficent star filed for divorce in 2016. He was born in Vietnam in 2003 and adopted by Angelina in 2007. Brad then formally adopted Pax the following year.

The former couple share five other children: Maddox and Zahara, whom Angelina adopted from Cambodia and Ethiopia respectively, and were later adopted by Brad as well. The pair also welcomed biological kids Shiloh in 2006 and twins Knox and Vivienne in 2008.

Ever since Angelina’s divorce filing and the former duo’s lengthy and contentious custody battle, the children remained primarily in their mother’s care. All but Knox, 16, have seemingly stopped using their father’s last name.

Shiloh went so far as to file paperwork in Los Angeles requesting to legally change her name when she turned 18 on May 27. She asked the court to make her moniker “Shiloh Jolie” and completely remove “Pitt” from her surname.

While Pax hasn’t spoken publicly about his relationship with Brad, he reportedly shared insight in a 2020 Instagram post where he slammed the Bullet Train actor as a “world class a–hole” and said he was a “terrible and despicable person” in the post, which recirculated in 2023.

“You have no consideration or empathy towards your 4 youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you’ve done to my family because you are incapable of doing so,” he allegedly wrote. ​“You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, happy Father’s Day, you f–king awful human being!!!”

Getty Images

Pax is extremely close to his mother. He and Maddox, 22, worked with Angelina on her 2017 film First They Killed My Father and both served in the assistant director department when she directed Without Blood in 2022. The film is due for release in September 2024.

“We work well together,” Angelina told People in 2022 of having her sons on set. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”

As for the rest of her children, the Eternals star added, “I’m proud that they are all very much their own people. Very different and still a very close family that learn from each other.”