Angelina Jolie‘s scrawny physique is under the microscope once again as she does the rounds on the red carpet — and sources exclusively tell In Touch it’s got loved ones more worried than ever, especially her kids.

The Oscar winner, 49, turned heads when she stepped onto the carpet at the Tony Awards in New York City on June 16 with 15-year-old daughter Vivienne by her side. Though she looked stunning in her teal velvet Versace gown, fans couldn’t help but notice her frail frame.

“Everyone agrees that she looks stunning,” says a source. “She’s aging so well and hasn’t gone overboard with any surgery, but she really needs to address this issue with her diet before she’s 50.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith star has been busy, though. Aside from her appearance at the Tonys — where The Outsiders, the musical she coproduced, won the award for Best Musical — she’s still locked in a bitter legal war with ex-husband Brad Pitt over the sale of her share of their Château Miraval winery.

“The big problem is that when she gets anxious she totally loses her appetite, it’s difficult for her to even swallow a protein shake, let along eat a proper meal,” explains the insider. “And with this court case with Brad dragging on and on, her stress levels have been through the roof, which has really impacted her eating habits.”

Angelina is also in the middle of preparing for the release of director Pablo Larraín‘s Maria Callas biopic, in which she plays the famed opera singer, marking her return to the big screen since starring in 2021’s Eternals.

The upcoming film could have her gunning for Oscar gold. It’s been nearly 25 years since she won her first Academy Award for her portrayal of Lisa Rowe in 1999’s Girl, Interrupted.

The source notes that there’s “all this pressure to be perfect in Hollywood so being on the red carpet ahead of awards season where she’s going to be a contender has added more anxiety.”

Her health habits are also affecting the kids (Angelina and Brad also share children Shiloh, 18, Zahara, 19, Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Knox, 15).

“The irony is she actually puts a huge amount of focus on her kids’ eating habits and making sure they’re getting all the nutrition they need but then she just sits there picking at her plate and barely finishing anything on it,” an insider says of the mom of six.

While Angelina “was getting a lot better about balancing her meals,” adds the insider, it appears she’s gone back to old habits.

“Her kids have been trying so hard to help her — they all cook for her and nag at her when she’s not eating enough,” says the source. “But there’s only so much they can do, it’s very upsetting for them to see her so skinny. They’re all worried.”

Still, a source previously told In Touch that Angelina “loves her body and how she looks,” adding, “She knows she has a killer body, and she isn’t afraid to show it off.”