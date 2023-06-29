~Styling~ on the edge! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted in New York City with her famous mom, showing off her buzz cut in a punk rock-chic black outfit.

The 17-year-old was seen stepping out of a car with the Maleficent actress, 48, in the Soho neighborhood of the Big Apple on Wednesday, June 28. Shiloh donned a black crop top with a cropped gray long-sleeved tee underneath, black pants with what appeared to be a Ferragamo belt and maroon Vans while keeping her headphones on. She clutched a bouquet of flowers and slung a backpack over one shoulder as she and her mom walked into a building. The teen’s buzz cut was also visible, which she’s been rocking since the beginning of this year.

For the Oscar winner’s part, Angie wore a sleek black knee-length dress with matching flats and sunglasses for the afternoon in the city that never sleeps.

Just two days prior, the teen was spotted out with her mom and siblings Zahara and Pax while the group went out to dinner in another part of town.

In addition to Shiloh, Zahara, 18, and Pax, 19, Angelina shares children Maddox, Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

It’s been a rather peaceful year so far for Shiloh in comparison to prior years. The A-list kiddo has only been seen out and about on rare occasions, from quick shopping sprees to hangouts with her mom. However, Shiloh has blossomed after stepping out into the spotlight with Angelina for a few public events in the past.

Throughout October and November 2021, the teen and her older sister famously upcycled a few of their mom’s old outfits for the international premieres of Angie’s Marvel Studios movie, Eternals. Not only that, but Shiloh even showed off her own style at the time, adding her personal touch of rocker chic to a few looks.

Throughout 2022, however, fans got to see Shiloh shine in her own element, as multiple since-deleted YouTube videos of the teenager dancing with a class circulated on the internet. From famous pop hits to rap songs, the young dancer impressed the world with her skills, making each dance look effortless in the process.

Now that she has grown into her own person, Angie and Brad’s daughter has been navigating new aspects of life, such as the dating pool. An insider exclusively told Life & Style that she “prefers to keep her personal life low-key,” though.

“Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore,” the insider gushed on May 10. “It’s like she grew up overnight.”