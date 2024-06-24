Angelina Jolie’s Dad Reacts to Her and Vivienne's Tonys Win

Jon Voight is one proud dad and grandpa after Angelina Jolie and daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt won their first Tony ​Awards on June 16. The ladies took home the award for Best Musical for their production and production assistant roles in The Outsiders, which Jon gushed was “wonderful.”

The Megalopolis star, 85, told TMZ that Angelina, 49, and Vivienne’s production credits stemmed from his granddaughter reading the book The Outsiders. Further fueling her love for the story, Vivienne watched a ​theater production of The Outsiders four times in San Diego. Angelina joined her youngest daughter, 15, during her final visit and saw a sparkle in her eyes.

“Angie was very interested in it and it showed something of Vivienne that she had never seen before,” Jon told the ​outlet on Monday, June 24.

He later revealed that one of the directors of The Outsiders said that ​Vivenne “had an eye” for her creative work and “contributed” to the play. Jon ​also gave his daughter a shout-out and shared how she is great “with the actors” and applauded her directing skills.

“I’m very proud of Vivienne and very proud of Angie because [of] the way she really tries to encourage each of the kids to be what they want to be,” Jon gushed.

Getty

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star shares ​Vivienne and kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Angie and Vivienne looked color-coordinated for their big night at the 2024 Tony Awards as they wore different shades of teal ensembles. The celebrity ​teen donned a vest suit that was made up of a white button-up long-sleeve shirt and a teal vest, bowtie and oversized trousers. Momma, for her part, rocked an elegant strapless wrap dress with a matching shawl that covered her shoulders.

The pair walked the red carpet hand-in-hand and posed for pictures moments before they became first-time Tony award winners. The ​Outsiders also swept the categories for Best Direction of a Musical, Lighting Design, and Sound Design.

One day after the ​Tonys, Angelina shared how she got her foot into the production of The Outsiders and the story reflected what her father said.

“Then [Vivienne] asked me to come see it with her, and I thought it was just a … you know, Danya [Taymor] speaks of how important it is to teenagers, how it was written by somebody who’s the age of my daughter, right?” the Maleficent star told Deadline on June 17. “So, really, as a mother, as a person, I was watching it, but I was really watching the effect it was having on my young daughter and what she was telling me about herself, and I was learning what about it was important to her and why it connected so deeply to her.”

Angie went on to explain that watching the play together was a “different experience of understanding” ​for her daughter.

“She’s communicating something to me, and that is the power of this material, which was in really good shape even by then,” Angelina continued. “And then I had the privilege of watching everyone work over this last year to make it into what it is, and Vivienne has been there the whole way.”