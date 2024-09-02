Angelina Jolie's Chaos Amid Work, Accident: 'Getting to Her' (EXCL)

Angelina Jolie may have an injured son to take care of, but she’s still devoting a colossal amount of time to her war with Brad Pitt – as an insider exclusively tells In Touch friends fear her hectic schedule could wind up making her seriously ill.

“Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now,” the insider says. “She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court.”

“As a result, she’s in meetings morning, noon and night.”

“The moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow she’s all systems go.”

To make matters worse for the Wanted actress, 49, her son, Pax, reportedly crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection near her home in the Los Feliz area of L.A.

Pax, 20, wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and witnesses said he was experiencing hip pain and suffered a head injury before being rushed by paramedics to a local hospital.

Pax was released from the hospital in August.

A source previously dished to In Touch that “they’re all so happy to have him home, and they’re trying to stay optimistic, but it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition.”

“He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods,” the insider said.

The first source dishes that caring for Pax after the accident has mom Angelina on the ropes, considering all of the other stressors in the actress’ life.

“And now, having an injured son to take care of has only added to her schedule because to her credit, she’s not relying on a big staff of medical people, she’s doing a lot of the hands-on stuff herself because as his mother she wants to be as involved as possible.”

“You’d think this horrible scare might get her to back down from her fight with Brad, but if anything, it’s made her more determined to win and expose him for the jerk she says he is.”

The Maleficent star filed for divorce from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith costar, 60, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting custody of the children.

While the couple was declared legally single in April 2019, their divorce has yet to be finalized, adding to the list of to-do’s for the embattled actress.

She was spotted for the first time since Pax’s accident looking gaunt and pale, no doubt a result of the ensuing chaos, on Monday, August 12.

“The stress of it all is clearly getting to her,” the source continues. “She’s hardly sleeping or eating and is thinner than ever, it’s frightening and there are fears she could wind up putting her own health at risk in all this.”