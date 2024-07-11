Angelina Jolie and the FBI are still fighting over the actress’ demand for various records related to the agency’s investigation into her ex-husband Brad Pitt, In Touch can exclusively reveal.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, lawyers for the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigations provided the court with an update on the case brought by Angelina, 49.

The lawyers for both sides told the court, “The parties are continuing to meet and confer regarding outstanding issues.”

Angelina and the FBI will continue to discuss and provide the judge with an update next month. The Girl, Interrupted actress filed a federal lawsuit against the government agencies in April 2022.

Angelina said she filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the FBI.

The request asked the FBI to turn over documents related to the investigation launched over Brad’s alleged actions aboard a private plane on September 14, 2016. Angelina filed for divorce days later.

In a separate court battle, the actress claimed Brad was physical and verbally abusive on the plane.

Her lawyer claimed, “[Brad] choked one of the children and struck another in the face.”

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

In addition, Angelina said Brad had grabbed her by the head and shook her. Her lawyer claimed Brad poured beer on Angelina and red wine on the children. Brad disputed Angelina’s version of events.

At the time, a source told People Brad denied he got physical on the plane.

The L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services launched an investigation after an anonymous call about the incident on the plane.

In addition, FBI agents investigated the matter.

In November 2016, FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller announced no charges would be filed against Brad.

“The FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation. No charges have been filed in this matter,” she said. Brad’s lawyer previously said, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

She added, “Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done.” In her lawsuit, Angelina said her Freedom of Information request asked for records pertaining to the FBI’s investigation and for answers on how the agency determined no charges should be filed. She accused the FBI of “unlawfully withholding the requested information.”

Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Angelina’s lawyer wrote in court documents, “The persistent denial of that information to [Jolie] [redacted] a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention and has further harmed the children in the family law system.”

Angelina claimed the FBI spokesperson announced the investigation had been closed without ever informing her.

The FBI denied any allegation of wrongdoing in the suit.

A lawyer for the agency said it would work with Angelina’s team to figure out if additional investigative documents could be released. Last year, the FBI said it turned over 100 additional pages of documents to Angelina. However, the actress has yet to drop the matter.