Angelina Jolie With Vivienne After Dropping Pitt Last Name

Angelina Jolie is on mom duty around the clock and was spotted in Los Angeles with her youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie, on Tuesday, July 9. The outing occurred three months after Vivienne dropped dad Brad Pitt’s last name in her credit for The Outsiders Playbill in April.

The mother-daughter duo looked like they had places to be as they were dressed casually fabulous while walking in a parking garage, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Angie, 49, looked put together as she wore a dark sand brown T-shirt that was tucked into black trousers. The A-lister completed the look with a black purse, matching sneakers and a low ponytail.

Vivienne, 15, rocked a monochromatic ensemble that featured a loose beige T-shirt and matching pants that were cuffed at the bottom, exposing her black and white Converse.

The duo have been a force to be reckoned with after Angie co-produced The Outsiders musical with Vivienne as her assistant, which premiered on Broadway in April. Although the project was a huge deal for the pair, Vivienne made headlines after playgoers noticed that she was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill.

Neither the celebrity teen nor her parents have publicly addressed the name change and it’s unknown if Vivienne legally dropped “Pitt” from her name.

However, in May, Vivienne’s older sister Shiloh, who had just turned 18 at the time, filed paperwork to legally change her name to “Shiloh Pitt.”

“Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him,” an insider exclusively told In Touch at the time. “She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”

One month prior, a separate source exclusively told In Touch that two of his kids visited him at his house.

“Brad cherishes time with his kids and loves seeing them when he can, when he’s in town, once or twice a week,” the source said of the January reunion. “It’s definitely something he prioritizes.”

Angie and Brad, 60, are still battling out their 2016 divorce in court as they fight for custody of their remaining two minor kids, Vivienne and Knox.

As for Angelina and Vivienne’s partnership on The Outsiders, the pair reached a first accolade together at the 2024 Tony’s when the play won the prestigious Best Musical award.

Before joining their staff crew onstage, Angie and Viv walked the red carpet in matching ensembles. The Eternals actress wore a sea-like emerald strapless wrap dress that featured a mini shawl. Vivienne styled herself in a different look as she sported a teal vest suit and bowtie with Converse.

Vivienne became fascinated with the play after she watched it at La Jolla Playhouse in 2023. After watching it several times, she took her mom to watch the magic at the San Diego-based theater.

“After we saw it, we were contacted by the producers, and they said, did you enjoy it, and we said yes, and they said, ‘What did you like?’ So, Viv and I sat together and we wrote down what we liked, what we were curious about,” Angie told Deadline in June. “And they responded to our notes. For me, it was a moment to learn more about Viv, not me thinking of becoming a producer.”