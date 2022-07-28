All set to jet! Angelina Jolie and her son Pax Jolie-Pitt were spotted at Heathrow Airport rocking casual chic styles for their trip.

The mom of six, 47, donned a stylish all-brown ensemble that resembled a pajama set and completed the look with a pair of matching sandals. Her son, 18, however, kept it sporty by wearing a white T-shirt, a gray jacket with matching sneakers, black pants and a coordinating baseball cap as he walked into the London-based airport with his mother on Thursday, July 28.

In addition to Pax, the Maleficent actress also shares kids Shiloh, Zahara, Maddox and twins Knox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“Angie and Brad’s kids are a mix of everything — skater kids, computer game geeks, magic nerds, fashionista, car enthusiast, crafting, music and dance,” a source previously told In Touch, adding that Pax is “definitely the cool kid.”

The source continued, “He loves music and has great fashion sense too. Since he was a baby, he’s always been into cars, and so is Knox, who does everything Pax does. Pax drives now, so he’s become the family chauffeur. Pax and Knox both like video games too, they play a lot together.”

Over the past few weeks, Angie has been spotted on multiple outings with some of her children in Italy. Although the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor wasn’t seen with them throughout the month, he still makes an effort to hang out with the kids.

“Despite the ongoing custody battle between Brad and Angelina, he does spend time with the kids, but in a private setting,” an insider told Life & Style on July 11. “He prefers it that way and is particularly close to Shiloh.”

Shiloh, 16, has been the main child of the famous family to make headlines for her edgy style and sweet moments with her mom. The mother-daughter duo even enjoyed a fun night watching a Måneskin concert in Italy, both wearing black outfits for the musical evening.

The teenager has also shown off her incredible dance skills over the past few months at the Millennium dance studio in Los Angeles, with videos of Shiloh’s various routines being shared via YouTube. In one clip, she effortlessly danced to Doja Cat’s “Vegas” single, easily keeping up with the fast pace and sharp movements.

A separate insider previously told In Touch that Shiloh is a “natural dancer.”

“Shiloh is a typical 16-year-old and she’s expressing herself in so many ways,” the source explained. “Her main love right now is dance, and she’s really good at it. She loves that she can feel the music, let go and be free, which is super important. She likes all styles of dance, but hip-hop and freestyle are her favorites.”

Remembering the choreography is no chore for the talented teen and she performs them with ease, “which Angie loves because she says that neither she nor Brad have that talent,” the insider added. “Shiloh really can move. Angie and Brad are impressed, they couldn’t be prouder.”