Angelina Jolie is yet again catching grief from fans for covering her thin frame in thick clothes despite hot temperatures outside, but this time the Academy Award-winning actress is pushing back.

“Angelina swears she’s in perfectly good health,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

The Maria star, 49, was photographed late last month at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, and though it was still summer in Italy, Angelina was seen wearing an oversize beige trench coat and long black boots.

“She’s sick of the endless scrutiny” when it comes to her body, the source says, “hence the heavy clothing to cover up even in hot temperatures.”

The 5-foot-7 actress, who is believed to be around a mere 98 pounds, has those in her close circle concerned, but as the source points out, that’s nothing new.

“For the people in Angie’s world, there’s still an ongoing worry, but they know better now than to bring it up,” the insider explains. “She’s made it very clear this is her life, her body, and nobody’s to question her about it anymore — period.”

In fact, the Maleficent star insists that she is staying quite healthy despite how thin she is. “She’s by no means malnourished, and decades of rumors pertaining to her being dangerously underweight or having some type of eating disorder are wide off the mark and extremely cruel,” says the source.

“She points out that she’s been thin since childhood,” adds the insider. “It’s something she’s perfectly comfortable with, and there’s no need for anyone to worry or panic.”

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Still, the actress — who has been at war with ex-husband Brad Pitt since their 2016 split — has been under a lot of stress in recent days.

“Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now,” a separate insider told In Touch earlier this month. “She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court.”

“As a result, she’s in meetings morning, noon and night,” the source added. “The moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow she’s all systems go.”

To make matters worse for the Wanted actress, her 20-year-old son, Pax, recently crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection near her home in the Los Feliz area of L.A.

Pax wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and witnesses said he was experiencing hip pain and suffered a head injury before being rushed by paramedics to a local hospital. He was released from the hospital in August.

On August 12, Angelina was spotted for the first time since his accident looking gaunt and pale, no doubt a result of the ensuing chaos.

“The stress of it all is clearly getting to her,” said a source. “She’s hardly sleeping or eating and is thinner than ever, it’s frightening and there are fears she could wind up putting her own health at risk in all this.”