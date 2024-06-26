Angelina Jolie ‘Knows She’s Super Skinny’ at 98 Lbs

She commanded attention the moment she arrived. As Angelina Jolie stepped onto the red carpet at the Tony Awards in NYC on June 16 with 15-year-old daughter Vivienne by her side, everyone’s attention was drawn to her new tattoo: a swallow in flight inked in the middle of her chest, just above the bodice of her muted teal velvet Versace gown.

Fans also couldn’t help but notice how skinny she looked. “She is so thin,” wrote one online commenter while another gasped, “She looks almost skeletal!” An exclusive In Touch insider estimates the 5-foot-7 actress, 49, weighs just 98 pounds — but apparently Angelina makes no apologies for it. “Angie knows she’s super skinny,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “She also knows that if she wears a revealing dress, everyone is going to talk about how she looks. She practically invites people to comment on her weight by wearing gowns like this that make her look so slim. It’s almost as if she’s starving for attention.”

Or is she just comfortable in her own skin? “It’s not so much that she’s starving for attention but that she’s confident in her appearance,” argues a second source. “Angie loves her body and how she looks, and she loves to flaunt it. That’s why she’ll wear a sexy dress like this, or a dress with a huge slit, like she did at the Oscars several years ago. She knows she has a killer body, and she isn’t afraid to show it off.”

Inside Angelina Jolie’s Weight Loss Journey

Angelina has always gotten attention for her skinny frame, but she looks frailer than ever these days, says a third insider who is close to the actress.

“This war with Brad Pitt — especially the custody battle over their kids [Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Knox, 15, and Vivienne] — has really taken a toll,” says the insider. “When Angie is stressed out, she doesn’t eat. That’s not good when she’s already so skinny. She was probably also nervous about the Tonys, because The Outsiders, which she produced, was up for Best Musical. She really wanted to win and was so focused on that. She’s the type that forgets to eat.”

Getty

The Outsiders went on to win the top prize of the night, and Angelina, with Vivienne by her side, was positively beaming when she joined the rest of the cast and crew onstage at the end of the evening. (Vivienne served as Angelina’s production assistant on the musical.) “It was exciting to see them up there,” says the insider close to Angelina. “Yes, she looked extremely skinny, but she still looked amazing in that Versace dress. And she knew it. She may have taken a risk with that dress, but she wasn’t afraid of what the comments would be. This was her big night — and nothing was going to ruin it for her.”