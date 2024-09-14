Angelina Jolie in for an 'Awkward Award Season' Around Brad Pitt (EXCL)

Angelina Jolie’s sitting pretty in Hollywood right now and it’s irking Brad Pitt big time, as he plays down her chances of an Oscar for her work in Maria and is allegedly putting his effort into making her life as difficult as possible in the courts, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“Brad’s pretty accustomed to being the toast of awards season every year, thanks to his production company, Plan B, that always manages to win something, but what he isn’t used to is having Angelina there,” the source tells.

Angelina, 49, arrived in Venice on August 28 for the historic city’s annual film festival to screen her new flick, Maria, in which she plays the titular character, opera singer Maria Callas.

The Salt star’s film received an eight-minute standing ovation after the showing, with critics specifically noting Angie’s performance as “soulful and heartbreaking.”

With Angelina set to make a comeback, Brad, 60, is getting peeved she’s soaking up all the attention as of late.

“Since their split she’s kept her distance,” the source tells. “She’s never been a big Hollywood schmoozer, but this year is different because all the talk is that her film’s in the running.”

“That means she’s making her presence on the scene very felt. The possibility of having to run into her is annoying, but what really bugs him is the idea that she’s marching around town like she’s the queen bee.”

The divorce drama between the two has been ramping up for years as both claim they want to escape the bad memories associated with their marital lives in L.A.

Angie, who grew up in L.A. as the daughter of actor Jon Voight during the height of his career, is looking to ditch the city of angels – and blames Brad for keeping her here!

“I am here because I have to be here from a divorce,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter on August 30. “As soon as [Knox and Vivienne] are 18, I’ll be able to leave.”

“[After Los Angeles,] I’ll spend a lot of time in Cambodia. I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” the star said.

Similarly, Brad’s best friend George Clooney, the long-time Lake Como, Italy, resident, has been urging his pal to make the move across the pond and settle down in Europe.

“George has been raving to him about how much better living full-time in Europe is and has convinced him it’s easy enough to run a production company from overseas,” a source previously dished to In Touch.

“He thinks [Angelina’s] arrogant, vindictive, mean spirited,” the first source says, “after the hell she’s put him through no one can blame him for saying some pretty harsh things about her.”

“Angelina’s just as dismissive of Brad, she’s even taking shots at him in interviews and making him out to be some jailer that’s keeping her in L.A. against her wishes.”

“Brad is indisputably more popular with the majority of the big players in Hollywood, he’s the golden boy, so people are bound to take his side in this, which is going to make it a pretty awkward awards season for Angelina.”