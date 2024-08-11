Angelina Jolie ‘Cut Off Communication' With Dad Jon Voight

Angelina Jolie Has ‘Cut Off Communication Once More’ With Dad Jon Voight
The relationship between Angelina Jolie and her father, Jon Voight has once again gone off the rails, a source exclusively dishes to In Touch.
Actress and humanitarian Angie, 49, is distancing herself from Jon, 85, after he violated her strict rule of not discussing her family publicly.
“Despite previous attempts at reconciliation, Jon’s loose lips have pushed Angie to cut off communication once more,” the insider says. “He just can’t help himself. Angie has made it very clear she doesn’t want him talking about her private life — but he keeps opening his big mouth!”
