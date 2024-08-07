Angelina Jolie is at her wits’ end after son Pax Jolie-Pitt suffered a near-death motorbike crash, and sources exclusively tell In Touch it’s made her even more determined to relocate the brood from Los Angeles as she frets like never before.

On July 29, Pax, 20, reportedly crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection near Angelina’s home in the Los Feliz area of L.A. Pax wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and witnesses said he was experiencing hip pain and suffered a head injury before being rushed by paramedics to a local hospital.

Though he survived the incident, he reportedly has a long road to recovery ahead.

“Angelina’s so grateful he survived and is doing her best to put up a brave front, but she’s absolutely devastated that this has happened,” says a source. “She’s horrified that [Pax] wasn’t wearing a helmet but right now her focus is just on getting him well and then doing what she can going forward to protect all the kids more.”

That includes some strict guidelines moving forward. According to the source, the 49-year-old Maleficent star is “drawing a whole new list of rules and regulations for the family,” adding, “She doesn’t care if it comes across as being overprotective, she wants them to be taking way more precautions. If it means upping security so they have constant supervision, then so be it.”

The situation with Pax has only made matters worse between Angelina and ex Brad Pitt, who have been locked in a bitter feud since they split in 2016.

Gotham/GC Images

“Of course, Brad is very sympathetic, he still loves Pax dearly and was equally distraught when he found out he’d been rushed to the hospital,” says the source. “But from Angelina’s point of view, that’s not making her feel much better. She believes the crap she has to go through as a single parent is totally underappreciated by him, and it’s all his fault she’s in this situation in the first place because he ruined the family they had with his carelessness.”

The insider reveals that the mom of six considers Brad, 60, “to be a complete deadbeat,” adding, “People have no idea what she’s been through and continues to go through raising six young adults on her own while all he does is spend millions trying to destroy her in court.”

The incident with Pax has “also strengthened her hate of Los Angeles,” says the source. “She thinks it’s just a dangerous place at the best of times.”

Angelina has been recently spending plenty of time in New York City, given that she is a producer on the Tony Award-winning musical The Outsiders, and a source told In Touch in April that she may make the Big Apple her permanent home.

“Angelina’s been in New York for most of this year, and her plan is to make a full-time move there as soon as possible, because she’s so sick and tired of L.A.,” said the insider. “But she must wait until she wraps things up with her ex Brad Pitt as far as custody and visitation rights go — and it’s taking forever.”