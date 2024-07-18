Angelina Jolie Asks Brad Pitt to 'End Fighting,' Drop Lawsuit

Angelina Jolie is asking Brad Pitt to stop fighting her over the French winery they once co-owned and hopes to bring peace to the family they once shared.

​Paul Murphy, a lawyer for the Maleficent actress, 49, told Page Six on Thursday, July 17, that Brad, 60, “has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages.”

The statement continued that by doing so, Brad “placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts.”

“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” the Wanted star’s attorney added. The duo share six children.

At odds is the former couple’s winery, Château Miraval, which they purchased in 2008 along with the rest of the property in France. Angelina sold off her 50/50 stake in 2021, and Brad sued his former wife the following year, claiming it breached a verbal agreement they had where she would sell her share to him. Instead, Angelina sold her portion of the winery to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group for $67 million in a move the Bullet Train actor called “vindictive.”

As for the non-disclosure agreements, Brad accused Angelina of making 54 requests for documents from him – many of which he believed didn’t have anything to do with the case at hand.

The Moneyball actor said several of the requests related to the couple’s divorce and the incident on the plane in 2016 that led to their split, where he allegedly became physical with his ex-wife and with one of the former pair’s six children.

His lawyer wrote, “To avoid unnecessary motion practice and another public filing rife with personal attacks, Pitt voluntarily offered to produce documents sufficient to show everything that occurred on the flight that precipitated the ex-couple’s divorce.”

In May, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Angelina had 60 days to produce eight years worth of NDA’s related to their legal battle over the winery.

As for “healing” their family, that could prove to be difficult at this stage. Brad has no contact with the former couple’s adopted adult sons Maddox and Pax. Brad’s three daughters, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne, have all dropped using the Oscar winner’s surname, instead simply going with “Jolie.”

Shiloh, 18, was so adamant about removing “Pitt” from her last name that when becoming a legal adult on her May 27 birthday, she filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court. The dancer requested her name be legally changed from “Shiloh Jolie-Pitt” to “Shiloh Jolie.”

An insider exclusively told In Touch at the time, “Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised. He feels that Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”