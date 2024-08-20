Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s son Pax Jolie-Pitt is in a precarious place after he suffered a near-death motorbike crash, but his A-list mother and devoted siblings are working around the clock to provide care and comfort.

“They’re all so happy to have him home, and they’re trying to stay optimistic, but it’s been pretty terrifying to see him in this condition,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch, adding that Pax’s entire family is praying he makes a full recovery.

On July 29, the 20-year-old reportedly crashed his electric bike into the back of a car at an intersection near Angelina’s home in the Los Feliz area of L.A. Pax wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, and witnesses said he was experiencing hip pain and suffered a head injury before being rushed by paramedics to a local hospital.

It was also reported that an eyewitness named Lola Cavalli saw Pax’s mouth “filled with blood” following the scary incident.

According to In Touch‘s source, Pax’s family members are “all staying home with him now that he’s out of the hospital and spending as much time with him as they can.”

Still, it seems as though Pax has a long road ahead. “He needs a ton of sleep while he recovers, but when he’s awake the whole family is with him, watching movies with him and just keeping him company and making sure he has all his favorite foods,” says the insider.

“He has friends coming to see him, but Angelina’s making sure he doesn’t overdo it and follows the doctor’s advice to rest. He’s also got all kinds of physiotherapy and hospital appointments to take care of,” the source continues. “His recovery isn’t going to happen overnight, but they’re all committed to helping him get better one day at a time and rallying around him like the tight-knit family they always are.”

However, one person is seemingly absent amid the family heartache.

A separate source told In Touch earlier this month that dad Brad, 60, would “love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids,” but the Maleficent star, 49, has “managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture.”

Instead of uniting to care for their injured son, the clashing former couple are lashing out at each other, according to the source.

“From Brad’s perspective, it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him,” the insider said.

“It’s a disaster, and the whole family is in a state of shock,” the source continued. “It’s such a shame that even now these two are finding a way to use this against each other. Anything that goes wrong, they automatically blame each other.”

Since the pair split in 2016, they have been locked in a nasty legal war, and their daughter Shiloh, 18, was recently granted a name change petition to drop her dad’s surname.