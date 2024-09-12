Angelina Jolie’s denying reports that she and British rapper Akala are hooking up. However, the pair are getting increasingly close and friends are scratching their heads about how it must sit with his current girlfriend, Chanelle Newman, considering “Angelina and Akala have been hanging out for quite a while.”

“They first bonded over their shared love of activism and humanitarianism, and then a connection sparked. They both have their own production companies, so they’ve been looking for a project to work together on as well,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “He’s been such a refreshing influence in her life and someone she can really lean on and trust because he’s so discreet. He’s like a vault, and he’s very protective of her and her kids.”

Though their connection is seemingly undeniable, “His girlfriend is in the picture and Akala and Angelina were very quick to get the media briefed that there’s nothing going on because he’s attached,” the source notes.

“And it’s true, his girlfriend is there quite frequently,” the insider continues. “But Angelina sees him alone as well, and she talks to him quite a lot too, so it’s a bit of a head-scratcher for friends because the girlfriend is either the most tolerant person out there or the least insecure, given that he’s getting really close with one of the most beautiful women on the planet, who happens to be single.”

The future of Angie, 49, and Akala’s relationship “is anyone’s guess,” says the source. Whatever stands won’t change the fact that “Angelina adores him and says he’s like a brother to her and they’re even talking about taking a tour of Europe together, that’s how close they’ve gotten.”

While the Lara Croft: Tomb Raider actress is legally married, she’s still battling ex-husband Brad Pitt in court while settling their 2016 divorce. On top of fighting over their French winery, Château Miraval, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars are battling over custody of their minor kids, twins Knox and Vivienne Pitt.

Brad, 60, and Angelina also share adult kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh.

The former couple have remained tight-lipped about their split. However, the Maleficent actress’ father, Jon Voight, voiced his concerns about the eight-year divorce battle.

“I wish that would be over [and that] they found a way to make peace,” Jon told FOX News on August 20. “The kids need some stability. I love the kids and I love my daughter, and I want Brad to step up, too, [and do] what he has to do [and] end this nonsense.”

Weeks later, a second insider shared that Angie wasn’t fond of her father’s public concern over her family.

“To say they’re not on good terms is an understatement,” source No. 2 exclusively told In Touch in a story published on September 5. “Angelina was already upset about Jon’s claims she’s been brain-washed by the UN, but he’s made things far worse by giving his two cents on her situation with Brad and their kids.”