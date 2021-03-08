Angela Kinsey, actress and Office Ladies podcaster, is no stranger to the kitchen. She and husband Josh Snyder launched Baking with Josh & Ange (available on YouTube) to help us all munch a little more mindfully. After a year of virtual living and freestyle snacking, they have never been so right.

Angela’s fave nutritious snack, pecans. They’re nothing but delicious and won’t have you feeling tired, bleh, and meh. And she’s been munching on pecans for most of her life, as some of her earliest childhood memories are of shelling pecans from three large pecan trees at her grandparents’ home in Texas.

Compared to other nuts, pecans are among the lowest in carbs — 4 grams per 1-ounce serving — and offer essential minerals like zinc, copper and manganese.

Angela’s hack for cultivating nutritious snacking is to incorporate American Pecans, The Original Supernut™, into all her favorite recipes. Each 1-ounce serving of pecans has 3 grams of protein and fiber, 12 grams of “good” monounsaturated fats and only 2 grams saturated fat, plus the family stays fuller longer.

Impossible to Resist: Angela’s Pecan Snacking Tips

Keep your pecans fresh by storing in airtight containers inside your refrigerator or freezer.

Pecans can be thawed and refrozen without losing quality.

If you want chopped pecans, you can save money by purchasing pecan pieces rather than halves.

Munch on a handful straight from the bag; enjoy their natural sweetness.

Toss some salt and spices on them, then roast in the oven for a savory crunch.

Throw pecan pieces in a food processor and make a smooth, creamy, natural nut butter — the perfect topping for fruit, veggies, toast or oatmeal.

Mix them with dried fruits and chocolate to create a tasty trail mix.

Add pecans to granola; enjoy this wholesome snack on its own or sprinkle it onto yogurt.

A partnership with American Pecans. Visit CleanUpYourSnacks.com for more snacking inspiration.