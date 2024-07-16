Andy Cohen Says There Should Be a RHONJ ‘Rebrand’ Soon

After 14 seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey, it might be time for some big changes — and Andy Cohen suggested that the show could be headed in that direction.

During the Monday, July 15, episode of SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live,” a caller asked, “It is not time for a rebrand?” Without hesitation, the Bravo host, 56, responded, “Yes.”

The fan added that it was “time” for RHONJ to do what Real Housewives of New York City did in season 14 — bring in some “fresh faces” to shake up the cast. They loved New Jersey newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, who joined in season 13.

“I love that they’re fresh and young,” the caller explained. “They’re funny and … I love that there is positive energy.”

However, the fan complained that some of the show’s veterans have had too much “negativity” between them recently. Long-running RHONJ stars include Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin. Teresa, 52, has been on the reality series since its 2009 premiere.

“Set them free. Let them move on to the new,” the caller said. Andy agreed, adding, “We’re gonna figure something out. We are all on the same page about that.”

Season 14, which premiered on May 5, already experienced a major shakeup when Bravo announced that it would not have a “traditional reunion” because of the intense cast drama, including the years-long feud between Teresa and sister-in-law Melissa, 45.

Bravo

“A reunion is meant to have resolution and it’s clear in the season final that there is no path forward in that type of setting,” a source confirmed to People on June 1. “So the network is figuring out a different concept to wrap up the season.”

“It’s too bad we aren’t having a reunion because I was going to bring an envelope and I was going to take something out of the envelope,” Teresa told Andy on Watch What Happens Live on June 9, referencing drama with Rachel, 33, and husband John Fuda from season 13. “I was going to bring it tonight, but I want to make sure we have a reunion.”

The canceled reunion sparked rumors that RHONJ was headed for a reboot. Andy admitted on the June 4 episode of SiriusXM’s “Reality Checked” podcast that although they were not “rushing into” anything, the current cast did have an unhealthy level of negativity.

“I just think that there’s a supreme level of kind of distrust amongst the cast with each other and that’s never healthy in terms of trying to make a great television show,” he said.

Melissa also told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published on July 8 that she “agreed” things needed to “change” on RHONJ.

“I think things have gotten really toxic. There’s two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it’s coming out. It’s all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It’s been years, so it’s all coming forward,” she admitted.