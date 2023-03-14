The Wednesday, March 15 episode of Vanderpump Rules is going to be must-see TV according to Andy Cohen, who says that conversations between cast members are “not to be believed” after Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss has unfolded in real time.

“Guys, you’re going to watch Wednesday’s episode. You are going to think that it was recut. OK? It was not recut. This was the episode,” the show’s executive producer told listeners on the Monday, March 13, broadcast of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Andy said he watched the episode that had been sent to him “weeks ago,” and “I watched it and I was like, ‘People are going to think we did this, or we moved stuff up, or we somehow…’”

The Watch What Happens Live host teased, “The conversations that go on between Katie [Maloney] and Lala [Kent] and Raquel, are not to be believed in the light of what has come out,” adding, “But I’m telling y’all, the episode was not touched. This is how it was going to be shown. Which makes it all the more shocking. You won’t believe it.”

VPR fans were rocked on March 3 when it was revealed that Tom cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with James Kennedy‘s former fiancée Raquel. The longtime couple split, and the Schwartz and Sandy’s club co-owner later issued a profuse apology on March 7.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process,” he began. “Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Tom added, “I am beyond sad that it ended the way it did. The choices I made hurt so many people. I acted in a way that clashes with who and how I want to be. I will continue to reflect and work on myself. I have work to do. I always have, and I always will.”

The following day, Raquel issued her own statement via Instagram confessing to the affair. “Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” the former beauty queen began.

“Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self-growth and take time to be ok with being alone. I care for Tom, and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now, I need to heal,” Raquel added.

So far, Ariana has not spoken out, but Katie let fans know how her BFF she’s doing. “Honestly, it’s been overwhelming,” Katie revealed in a series of Instagram videos on March 8, adding about the situation, “Ariana’s overwhelmed by it. She thanks you all so much.”

The scandal is playing out amid season 10’s ongoing filming and new episodes currently airing, as the season premiered on Bravo on February 8. In the episodes that have aired so far, none of the cast members are aware of Tom’s ongoing affair with Raquel, although his pal Tom Schwartz has refused to confirm whether or not he knew about it before Ariana discovered her longtime partner had been cheating on her.