Andy Cohen ‘Hesitant’ to Let Go Some Real Housewives Cast Members: ‘They Possess Insider Knowledge’
As Bravo big shot Andy Cohen, 56, considers a major overhaul of his lagging signature series, sources say he’s too scared to fire certain Real Housewives — because they know where all the dust bunnies are buried!
And although a Bravo rep says there is “absolutely no truth” to it, a source exclusively tells In Touch that Andy is “hesitant” to let go of the longtime cast members “because they possess a vast amount of insider knowledge.”
“They have witnessed all the juicy, unedited moments and will no longer feel bound by loyalty once their contracts end!”
Deal of the DayGet This Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for 90% Off! View Deal
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.