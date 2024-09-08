As Bravo big shot Andy Cohen, 56, considers a major overhaul of his lagging signature series, sources say he’s too scared to fire certain Real Housewives — because they know where all the dust bunnies are buried!

And although a Bravo rep says there is “absolutely no truth” to it, a source exclusively tells In Touch that Andy is “hesitant” to let go of the longtime cast members “because they possess a vast amount of insider knowledge.”

“They have witnessed all the juicy, unedited moments and will no longer feel bound by loyalty once their contracts end!”