Andrew Shue shared a rare update about his life with Marilee Fiebig following his divorce from Amy Robach

“I’m doing very well,” Andrew, 57, said while appearing on the August 4 episode of the Melrose Place rewatch podcast “Still the Place,” which is hosted by his former costars Laura Layton, Courtney Thorne Smith and Daphne Zuniga. “I am very happy. My kids are all great, and I’m working on a project.”

While Andrew didn’t share any specific information about his personal life, he explained that his job includes creating “citizen assemblies” for people to advocate for a united legislation before the United States presidential election in November. “I have a project that’s very exciting that I think has the potential to be the basis for bringing our country together,” he shared.

Andrew added that he has no interest in running for president, though he wants to encourage people to turn up to the polls.

“Right now, I think it’s better to do what we’re doing and figure out the right way eventually to bring in elected leaders into this and to support this,” he said. “But I think we have to prove that again, as the citizens who are outside of the political arena, I think as soon as it becomes political in that sense, then right away it’s like, ‘Oh, which party? Which party are you trying to benefit?’ That’s really not what this is about.”

While the Delaware native has distanced himself from the world of Hollywood in recent years, he made headlines in 2022 when it was reported that his then-wife, Amy, was romantically involved with her GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.

Amy, 51, insisted that she and Andrew were in the process of divorcing when her romance with T.J., 46, began, while he also faced backlash because he was married to Marilee, 46, at the time.

“November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed,” T.J. said during a December 2023 episode of his and Amy’s podcast. “To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

After Amy and T.J.’s romance was revealed, it was reported in December 2023 that Andrew and Marilee had started dating after bonding over the scandal. While they haven’t publicly spoken about their romance, the couple confirmed they were an item when they made their first public appearance as they were photographed getting into his Jeep together on December 8, 2023.

Many fans were shocked by Andrew and Marilee’s relationship, and an insider exclusively told In Touch that Amy and T.J. initially thought it was a joke. “No one saw this coming, especially not Amy and T.J., who absolutely thought they were being pranked,” the source said in December 2023. “[Amy and T.J.] even looked around for the hidden cameras [when] they were told. They still don’t believe it.”