Andrew Schulz Says Taylor Swift Manipulated Fans in Scooter Feud

While comedian Andrew Schulz admitted Taylor Swift is hugely talented, he claimed in the July 11 episode of his YouTube Comedy Shorts video series that she’s manipulated her fanbase against Scooter Braun after their feud over her masters.

“Taylor’s the greatest artist I’ve ever seen live,” Andrew, 40, confessed, adding that he told that to friend Scooter, 43.

“She’s truly brilliant and she’s incredibly genuine. The power of when someone is genuine is whenever they say something, you believe it to be true,” Andrew said of Taylor, 34.

He theorized that the reason she had fans target Scooter in her masters drama was because Big Machine Records owner, Scott Borchetta, who owned her masters, “his name gets no clout, so she starts referencing Scooter,” when it came to the sale.

Andrew said he could “understand her frustration” with the situation and believed Taylor thought she couldn’t bring Scooter’s then-clients, Justin Bieber and Kanye West, into the beef because “their fans could get angry with her, so she went after Scooter.”

The Schulz Saves America star went on ask, “Has there ever been anyone in history that is a billionaire, the most successful in their field, and also unanimously thought of as a victim? To manage those two things is masterful.”

“The emotional IQ to have all your fans still see you as a victim while everybody who has aggrieved you has been punished and thrown to the wayside,” he continued.

“I told Scooter, nobody’s going to feel bad for you cause you’re a billionaire too. I understand where you’re coming from where you’re like ‘People think of me as this thing that isn’t true.’ Like there are facts and evidence and emails that show that she is lying. ‘This is not a true thing and people think of me this way’ and that would frustrate the f–k out of me,” Andrew added.

When Taylor found out that Scooter’s Ithaca Holdings purchased her music catalogue containing the masters to her first six albums from Big Machine Records, she wrote a scathing post via Tumblr on June 30, 2019.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she explained. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

The “Fortnight” singer continued, “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it. (See photo),” which showed a picture of the music manager along with Justin, 30, and Kanye, 48. “Or when his client, Kanye West, organized a revenge porn music video which strips my body naked.”

In October 2020, Scooter’s company sold Taylor’s catalogue to Shamrock Holdings, after which she decided to re-record her first six albums.

Scooter announced on June 17 that his music manager career was coming to an end after 23 years, as he’d already parted ways with both Justin and Kanye, as well as clients Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. The New York native said he planned to continue working as CEO of the entertainment company HYBE America.