Anderson Cooper ‘Had an Epic Meltdown’ When He Learned He Wasn’t Moderating Presidential Debate
CNN’s Anderson Cooper is in the doghouse after getting booted from moderating the upcoming primetime presidential debate — with the gig shockingly going to rivals Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.
“Cooper had an epic meltdown when he heard,” a top CNN source exclusively tells In Touch of the 57-year-old. “It’s a total embarrassment. He’s their star primetime anchor — it should be him moderating!”
“There was a time when Anderson was CNN’s golden boy, but the new management is more focused on slashing costs than keeping Cooper happy,” the source explains.
“He knows his days are numbered — when the boss stops making eye contact or including you in meetings, it’s game over!”
