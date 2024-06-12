CNN’s Anderson Cooper is in the doghouse after getting booted from moderating the upcoming primetime presidential debate — with the gig shockingly going to rivals Dana Bash and Jake Tapper.

“Cooper had an epic meltdown when he heard,” a top CNN source exclusively tells In Touch of the 57-year-old. “It’s a total embarrassment. He’s their star primetime anchor — it should be him moderating!”

“There was a time when Anderson was CNN’s golden boy, but the new management is more focused on slashing costs than keeping Cooper happy,” the source explains.

“He knows his days are numbered — when the boss stops making eye contact or including you in meetings, it’s game over!”