Actress Sara Ramirez filed for divorce from husband Ryan DeBolt after three years of marriage and demanded their prenup be enforced in the split, In Touch has learned.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, the Grey’s Anatomy star filed a petition to end the marriage in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In the filing, Sara, 48, listed the date of marriage as July 14, 2012, and the date of separation as January 1, 2018. In 2021, Sara announced the breakup in an interview with Out Magazine.

“We have the kind of foundation of love where we can joke like that. But it’s because we’re holding space for each other as friends,” Sara said. “But we felt a huge responsibility because we also have family that’s going to see this stuff, and we wanted to make sure that we had had private time with them to process before the world was going to process. I’m really, really proud of the way that we have moved through things.”

She added, “I married the right man, because there’s no one else I’d rather be getting divorced [from].”

The entertainer cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. Sara asked that neither party be awarded spousal support, per the filing. Sara said there were no community assets, per their prenuptial agreement. The star requested that both parties pay their own legal fees.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sara would not be returning as the character of Che Diaz in And Just Like That for season 3.

Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda on the Max show, spoke out about her love interest’s departure from the show.

“I think for Miranda, Miranda and Che were really pretty done,” Cynthia told Entertainment Weekly. “I think that Miranda and Che had kind of run the gamut of what they were going to be to each other.” She admitted she missed Sara but said they spoke quite a bit despite her leaving.

Sara came out as bisexual in 2009 and as gender non-binary in 2020.On top of And Just Like That, Sara starred on Grey’s Anatomy as Callie Torres for 241 episodes until leaving the hit medical show in 2016.

At the time, creator Shonda Rhimes spoke highly of Sara. She said, “Callie Torres came into our lives dancing it out in her underwear almost a decade ago, and I could not be happier or more proud of her journey. Sara Ramirez’s performance inspired me as well as millions of fans each week. We wish her the best on her well-deserved time off. I will miss Callie tremendously but am excited for what the future holds for Sara. She will always have a home at Shondaland.”