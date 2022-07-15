We’re in ~Deep~ With Ana de Armas’ Braless Outfits: Photos of the Star’s Hottest Looks Without a Bra

A legendary queen blossoming in front of our eyes. Ana de Armas has proven time and time again that she’s a force to be reckoned with on and off camera. The Cuban actress stunned fans in the James Bond film No Time to Die, leaving fans to patiently anticipate her role as the late Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming film Blonde. Considering she’s playing a woman whose style still influences today’s generation — we’re talking about you, Kim Kardashian — you can say Ana knows a thing or two about fashion.

“There is not a lot of fashion in Cuba. I think what has influenced me is the simplicity and practicality with which you have to live there,” she told People in October 2017. “I like vaporous clothing with flowers and colors.”

The actress graced the red carpet during the premiere of the Netflix film The Gray Man — in which she stars alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling — wearing a noteworthy Louis Vitton dress that was perfect for the occasion. She matched the theme of the movie by wearing a gray metallic bustier for the top portion of the gown, while the bottom was made of various shaped strips.

However, the blue dress she wore in No Time to Die was a clear vision stuck in viewers’ minds for a long time. In the film, the Knives Out star wore a sexy, blue floor-length gown with a plunging neckline that showed a feminine and sensual side to her. The dress, which was made by Australian designer Michael Lo Sordo, was a classic piece of fashion in a classic film franchise that showed just enough skin.

The Deep Water lead kept the braless look going during the premiere of the film while wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress. The black gown had a high leg-slit and plunging neckline with silver studded straps that acted as the perfect accessory.

Unfortunately, the form-fitting ensemble was so exposed that she accidentally flashed the camera when attempting to get inside of her car while leaving the 007 film’s afterparty. Nonetheless, Ana looked like a complete smoke show and we’re sure to see more braless looks from her in the future.

Keep scrolling to see Ana de Armas’ most stylish braless outfits!