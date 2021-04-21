This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Chia seeds aren’t just for pottery pets anymore. If you’re interested in the latest health trends (like CBD!), you’ve probably heard big news about these tiny seeds. Study after study suggests adding a spoonful of chia seeds to your diet is a fantastic way to supercharge your health.

One of the simplest ways to add chia seeds to your life is to mix them in a cool glass of water. While you’re at it, why not add a touch of another hot superfood: CBD! Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil has just the right amount of tart to make this drink extra delectable.

CBD Chia Seed Water Recipe

The old phrase that “big things come in small packages” certainly applies to chia seeds. Did you know these seeds have the highest plant-based concentration of omega-3 fatty acids? Not only that, chia seeds are one of the best sources of dietary fiber. So, if you’re looking for an easy way to keep your gut clean, be sure to up your fiber intake with chia seeds.

Just be sure never to swallow dry chia seeds. As you’ll notice when you make this recipe, chia seeds are fantastic at absorbing water. If you eat these seeds on their own, they will pull saliva from your throat, which is obviously not safe. Indeed, there was recently a case where a patient nearly choked after swallowing dry chia seeds. Please always mix your chia seeds with a liquid!

Ingredients

~ 8 oz purified water

¼ cup lemon juice

1 – 2 teaspoons chia seeds

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lemon slice

Mint sprig, optional

Directions

Pour about eight ounces of cold water into a highball glass or a reusable bottle

Pour in chia seeds, lemon juice, and Tribe CBD oil

Stir and let sit for a few minutes before drinking

Add a lemon slice and mint sprig as garnish, if desired

We’ll admit, drinking chia water for the first time could feel pretty weird. While chia seeds have no taste, they will change the texture of your water. Some people just can’t get used to the “slimy” feeling that chia seeds add to their beverages.

If you don’t enjoy chia water, no worries! There are plenty of alternative ways you could incorporate these seeds into your diet.

Indeed, many people online are now raving about mixing DIY “chia puddings.” That’s right; you can make a creamy pudding in a mason jar with a few tablespoons of chia seeds, coconut milk, and a sweetener like maple syrup or honey. Consider adding cocoa powder, vanilla extract, or a touch of matcha green tea powder for extra flavor. Be sure to let this pudding sit overnight in the fridge and enjoy in the morning.

Another way people sneak chia seeds into their diet is by using them as egg substitutes. To make this “chia egg,” mix one tablespoon of chia seeds with about 2.5 tablespoons of water. Just keep in mind: this trick only works in baked goods like cookies or banana bread. If you’re looking for an egg substitute for cocktails, we’d recommend researching aquafaba on this previous Tribe CBD post.

