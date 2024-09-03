Amy Slaton was arrested after an incident that took place at Tennessee Safari Park, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star’s arrest happened on Monday, September 2, after officials responded to a Labor Day call about a zoo guest reportedly being bitten by a camel.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the police department shared on its official Facebook page. Officials confirmed that Amy Slaton Halterman was “arrested on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.”

A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn was also in the vehicle and is facing the same charges, according to police. “Both subjects have been booked into the Crockett County Jail,” the post concluded. “The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.”

Amy, 36, has been starring alongside her sister Tammy Slaton on TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters since 2020. She had bariatric surgery in 2019 and had lost more than 175 pounds by the end of 2023. However, that was a difficult year for Amy, as her husband, Michael Halterman, filed for divorce in March 2023 after four years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as one month prior in February 2023. The two share sons Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, and worked out a custody arrangement during their divorce proceedings.

“Michael and me are sharing custody,” Amy said on a February episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, which documented her finalizing the divorce. “I get the boys 70 percent of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

Before coming to that agreement, Michael, 41, requested 50/50 custody, which Amy shot down. “I was the chef, I was the cook, I was the nanny, I was everything in that house,” she insisted. “He was the video game player.” During the hearing, Michael claimed to be an “equal parent,” which shocked Amy.

“I raise those kids. I made the bath waters,” she ranted. “You don’t know how your f–king son likes his bath water, don’t play with me. There should be no reason why he needs extra days with the kids when he’s not even gonna take care of ‘em. It’s not you gonna be having the kids, it’s gonna be your mother.”

In February, Amy began documenting a new romance with a man named Kevin. She shared photos from their first few dates on TikTok. By March, they had seemingly broken up, as she hinted that she was newly single on social media.

“Life is already hard. I don’t want to be around anyone who makes it worse,” she wrote at the time. She also responded to a fan in the comments section of one of her TikTok videos, writing, “I love yall it been ruff few days and f–k him! Not crying over his loser ass.”