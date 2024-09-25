ABC head honchos are reportedly locked in a talent-recruitment crisis, and sources exclusively tell In Touch that’s music to the ears of former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes.

“The word coming out of the network is that they made a huge mistake letting T.J. and Amy go, who are feeling pretty vindicated and saying it’s karma biting their former bosses in the butt,” says a source.

Amy, 51, and T.J., 47, were axed from the No. 1 morning news show last year after their shocking affair was exposed.

The former cohosts initially made headlines in November 2022 when it was revealed that they were romantically involved. The two were both married at the time, which led many to believe that they were unfaithful. However, Amy and T.J. insisted that they were already separated from their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig (who are now dating each other), when their relationship turned romantic.

After it was reported earlier this month that ABC has no promising talent waiting in the wings to replace the likes of Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, they may have made a bad decision when they fired Amy and T.J. on January 27, 2023.

“After all, T.J. and Amy had star power, and the network has found no worthy replacements,” says the In Touch source. “That just puts more pressure on the other anchors like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who work hard enough as it is.”

“T.J. and Amy are following all the drama very closely and debating who’s going to quit or be let go next,” continues the insider, adding that the two are “thanking their lucky stars they actually got out before it all went to pieces.”

More than one year after their romance was revealed, Amy admitted she gave “zero f–ks” as the scandal was dramatically unfolding, adding that she knows what it’s like to walk “through some darkness” and come out on “the other side when the worst has happened.”

During the June 2 episode of the “Amy and T.J.” podcast, she said, “I’ve thought I’ve hit rock bottom before, and then I actually hit rock bottom.”

T.J. also reflected on the scandal, explaining that it has been both “weird” and “freeing” to embrace their new lives. He added that he is “finally where [he] is supposed to be.”

Earlier this year, T.J. also weighed in on if he would return to Good Morning America after he and Amy were fired when their romance was revealed.

“There’s a lot of ifs in there, and does that include working with you?” T.J. told Amy during the February 15 episode of their podcast. “Does that include working with some of the same folks that are still there? That would involve a lot.”

He added that he “can’t see a path” where he returns to GMA3, even if they were both asked to take their old jobs back.

“Obviously nobody over there is thinking about us coming back,” he thought at the time, “but I couldn’t set up a scenario that actually makes sense.”