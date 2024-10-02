Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes revealed that they’re living together, and they have her daughter Ava to thank for helping them take the major step in their relationship.

During the Monday, September 30, episode of the “Amy & T.J.” podcast, T.J., 47, shared an update about their current “living situation.” He said that they go “back and forth” between their respective apartments, though Amy, 51, confirmed she and her boyfriend had been living together for “the past few weeks.”

Amy explained that Ava’s apartment had been infested with roaches because a squatter and hoarder lived next door. After noting that they weren’t able to get rid of the insects, Ava, 21, convinced her mom to let her and her roommate move in with her.

“I’ve just said, ‘Hey y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s,’” Amy said.

T.J. confirmed that they’re “living together” full time, and he noted that the arrangement works great with their early schedules. Amy added that Ava is currently in the process of moving out of her apartment, which means she and T.J. “might be living together longer.”

“This is what you do for your kids,” T.J. added. “I know you’re excited to be able to help them out, and this is what it’s for.”

The former CNN host continued to reflect on their current living situation, sharing that he has “enjoyed the time that we’ve had together.”

“It’s been a little different but I’ve liked it … where we know where we’re going to end up every night instead of having a plan,” T.J. said.

Amy added that the current arrangement is a “trial run,” though T.J. joked that he hadn’t been able to find much “wrong” with their current situation. However, they both agreed that their apartment is “too cold” and “too hot.” T.J. added, “Other than that, we’ve been good.”

The couple – who previously grew close while working on Good Morning America together – first sparked dating rumors in November 2022. Their relationship caused quite the stir, as Amy was married to Andrew Shue and T.J. was married to Marilee Fiebig at the time. However, they have both insisted that they were in the process of divorcing their spouses before their relationship turned romantic.

In light of the scandal, Amy and T.J. were placed on hiatus from their roles on GMA3 and were ultimately let go from the show in January 2023.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

More than one year after they were fired, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch how Amy and T.J. feel about their former network. “The word coming out of the network is that they made a huge mistake letting T.J. and Amy go, who are feeling pretty vindicated and saying it’s karma biting their former bosses in the butt,” the source revealed in September.

“T.J. and Amy had star power, and the network has found no worthy replacements,” the insider explained about the show’s current status. “That just puts more pressure on the other anchors like Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, who work hard enough as it is.”