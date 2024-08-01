Former GMA3: What You Need to Know hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are desperate to get back on the air and reclaim their star status, sources exclusively tell In Touch.

The former cohosts were axed from the No. 1 morning news show last year after their shocking affair was exposed.

Amy, 51, is “lobbying hard” for a return to GMA, but sources say she’ll go to any network to reclaim her anchorwoman crown — and she’d love to take T.J., 46, with her.

“They feel they’ve been wronged, but at the same time they’re desperate for redemption,” an insider reveals. “They get a lot of fan letters. That stokes their egos so they’re keeping an eye on all the networks to see who could use a ratings boost.”

“Amy’ll always put her own interests first, but she and T.J. are angling to get hired as a package deal since they love working together. They’re putting the word out, schmoozing with the right people and ready to pounce when the opportunity arises,” says the source.

However, a GMA insider says the pair have zero chance of returning to their old stomping grounds.

Meanwhile, the two are doing a news-focused podcast. “It’s going great, but nothing would be sweeter to them than getting back to the air in a prime slot and proving the haters wrong,” the source says.