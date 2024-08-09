GMA cheater Amy Robach, 51, insists on standing by her man, 47-year-old T.J. Holmes — even though she’d have a better chance of a TV comeback if she dumped him, sources exclusively tell In Touch! “Amy believes they’re an unbeatable duo, akin to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos,” reveals an insider. “What she doesn’t realize is that while networks are eager to bring her on board, they aren’t as enthusiastic about hiring him. Their best bet for a comeback is splitting up!”

