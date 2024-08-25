Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes ‘Bicker a Lot More’ EXCLUSIVE

Two years after shocking the world with their scandalous extramarital affair, disgraced anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes can’t get back into the TV news biz and are blaming each other for the career crisis, multiple sources exclusively confirm to In Touch.

“The honeymoon period is definitely over between them,” spills the first source. “They spend more time fighting than anything else!”

A second insider confirms the drama and tells In Touch, “They bicker a lot more and the days of them not being able to keep their hands off each other are long gone.”

According to the sources, the couple is dismayed to find their torrid romance was built on the quicksand of lust — not love — and they do not expect it to last!

The two axed anchors lost their jobs at Good Morning America after they revealed they had secretly hooked up while Amy, 51, was still married to Melrose Place stud Andrew Shue and T.J., 47, was still wed to attorney Marilee Fiebig.

What they didn’t count on was a massive public backlash — with their vengeful exes even becoming a couple themselves — and how each of them instantly became radioactive in the staid TV news industry!

“They saw themselves as a storybook couple, but the public sees them as sleazy cheaters,” dishes the first source.

“That’s not the kind of reputation a serious news program wants to recruit to their team!”

Networks have been unwilling to touch the former T.V. heavyweights since news of the affair broke. The couple retreated from the public eye for an entire year and have since been attempting to rebuild their careers by starting a podcast, “Amy & T.J.”

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Now that pressure is mounting to reboot their stalled on-air careers, the insider says their relationship has taken a turn for the worse

“The bloom is off the rose and all they see in each other is the person that likely caused their downfall,” the insider says.

The wheels started falling off the bus when the two moved into the same New York City apartment. “Squeezing them into a small space together like this while the world turned against them was a recipe for disaster,” spills the source.

Amy is also disappointed that T.J. never put a ring on it. “She gave up everything for him,” tells the source. “This relationship is on borrowed time!”

On the flip side, their spurned exes have been making a great go of it after beginning to date amid the fallout of their partners’ infidelity.

Elisabeth Shue, Andrew’s sister, told E! News on August 14 that her brother, 57, is doing “great” and is “very, very happy” with his new girl, Marilee, 46. The two began seeing each other in December 2023 and have kept their relationship low-key – something their former flames have definitely not been keen to do as they flaunt their notorious romance on their podcast.

The second source adds: “Of course, their exes are getting a kick out of it. It actually wouldn’t surprise people if Andrew and Marilee make it down the aisle before they do!”