If there was any lingering negativity between Amy Poehler and Taylor Swift, it seems the songstress was more than happy to shake it off ahead of the 2020 Golden Globes. Seven years after the comedienne threw shade at the “Blank Space” singer during the 2013 awards show, the two reunited to present the award for Best Motion Picture – Animated. Though the Parks and Recreation alum once again got in a jab at the star, it seems this time both were in on the joke.

As the two took the stage, Taylor, 30, commented that she and Amy, 48, are both “excited about this next category because [they] both love animation.” Playfully, the Making It host shot back, “Speak for yourself, Taylor. like movies about people by people.” The singer was more than happy to play along, however, as her fellow star explained that she believes animated films are made not by humans, but by “tiny mice during the night.” Shrugging, she jokingly added, “Makes sense.”

Years earlier, however, the two weren’t on such friendly terms. In 2013, Amy and Tina Fey were hosting the awards show. One of many gags during the night was aimed at Taylor and her many relationships. “You stay away from Michael J. Fox‘s son,” the 30 Rock star warned the singer. “Or go for it,” the Making It host added. “No, you need some ‘me’ time,” Tina finished.

At the time, the “The Man” singer wasn’t laughing. In a March 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, she fired back. “You know, Katie Couric is one of my favorite people,” she said at the time. “Because she said to me she had heard a quote that she loved, that said, ‘There’s a special place in hell for women who don’t help other women.'”

The news that Taylor didn’t appreciate the joke seemed to take the comediennes by surprise, however. “Aw, I feel bad if she was upset,” Amy told the Hollywood Reporter in March 2013. “I am a feminist, and she is a young and talented girl. That being said, I do agree I am going to hell. But for other reasons. Mostly boring tax stuff.” Talking with Entertainment Tonight, Tina, 49, added, “I did not see that one coming. It was a joke. It was a lighthearted joke. … If anyone was going to get mad at us, I thought it would be James Cameron.”