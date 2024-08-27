Amy King (née Duggar) broke her uncle Jim Bob Duggar’s strict dress code by rocking a revealing yellow bikini while sipping champagne.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, August 26, to share photos of herself and husband Dillon King as they enjoyed glasses of champagne in a hot tub. While she posed for one selfie with Dillon, Amy also showed off her physique by snapping a solo shot of herself in the bikini.

“I wasn’t sad … turns out I just needed a hot tub date night my Taz!” she captioned the photos.

Shortly after Amy shared the post, several of her fans took to the comments section to gush about how great she looked. “Looks amazing! You look beautiful,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Looking gorgeous.”

While Amy has been known as the rebellious Duggar, her cousins were raised by Jim Bob, 58, and Michelle Duggar to dress modestly and for the girls to not show skin. Additionally, they were told not to drink alcohol.

Back in 2013, Michelle, 57, reflected on being a “born again” Christian and deciding to “cover up” while participating in a Q&A with TLC.

“I felt like the Lord was saying to me, ‘You know what, you probably shouldn’t be wearing that. It’s a little bit low cut, or a little bit too high, you know?’” the mother of 19 said at the time. “I just really felt like I needed to obey what God was saying to me first and understand later. And then I saw in the scriptures a lot of things that helped me understand why I was feeling uncomfortable with my previous clothing choices.”

Jim Bob and Michelle raised their daughters to not wear pants, though many have decided to start wearing jeans and leggings in recent years. Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) previously opened up about telling her parents she wanted to wear pants during a June appearance on the “Unplanned” podcast.

“It was maybe a couple years after I had started wearing pants,” Jinger, 31, recalled. “The first few times I went back I was not wearing pants. I wore a skirt just to honor [them].”

Courtesy of Amy King/Instagram

She added, “That’s a big deal for my family, and my heart is not to rub anything in anyone’s face and be like, ‘I’m doing this. I’m doing my own thing.’”

After noting that some people might view her wardrobe change as “insignificant,” Jinger explained that it was “massive” for her family. “I wanted to let them know, regardless of how things go, I just want to be able to share that,” the former TLC personality said.

Jill Dillard (née Duggar) is another family member that has chosen to go against her parents’ dress code, and she opened up about breaking the news to Jim Bob and Michelle in her 2023 memoir, Counting the Cost.

After the Duggar patriarch learned about his daughter’s new wardrobe, Jill, 33, said that he gave her a book that explained the importance of dressing modestly. Jill added that she was “embarrassed” and “humiliated” by the interaction.