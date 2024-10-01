American Pickers’ Frank Fritz Seen for Last Time Before Death: Photos

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Seen for Last Time Before Death: Photos of the Late Reality Star

Late American Pickers star Frank Fritz stepped out of the spotlight to focus on his health after his 2021 exit from the show. He was last seen that year, before he died in September 2024. In Touch obtained photos of the late reality star proudly posing in his home in Iowa alongside some of his most prized possessions.

Frank’s family confirmed his death hours after he died on October 1, 2024.

“This is a very tough announcement to make Frank passed away last night around 7:30. He was surrounded by myself, [Frank’s cohost] Mike Wolfe made a high speed to get back here from Nashville and other friends,” Annette Oberlander Willows wrote on Frank’s official Facebook page at the time.